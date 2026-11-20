Donald Trump said Elon Musk remained 'a friend of mine' on Thursday, 19 November, after the billionaire told the DealBook Summit he was 'not MAGA' and regretted spending heavily on Republican candidates.

Musk joined the New York event by video from China, where he was travelling with Trump's delegation, and said he felt 'pretty foolish' after the party's midterm losses.

Musk made the comments in a virtual interview with DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. He said he felt 'pretty foolish' about his election spending and questioned what it had achieved after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November vote.

He also described his political views as 'quite moderate'. Musk has previously campaigned for Trump and held a role in his administration.

Trump responded in a telephone interview with NBC News while returning from his Asian trip. Asked about Musk's remarks, he said their friendship remained intact but cautioned against distancing oneself from the MAGA movement.

Elon Musk Not MAGA Comments Prompt a Measured Trump Response

'He's a friend of mine,' Trump said. He described MAGA as having a particular meaning to him and added that those who 'veer from it' 'don't do very well'.

The president also said Musk had 'very good intentions'. His comments paired an assurance that the two remained friends with a warning about breaking from the movement.

Trump did not announce any change in Musk's relationship with his administration. Musk appeared remotely from China, where he was accompanying Trump's delegation, while the summit was held in New York.

NEWS: President Trump BACKS his "friend" Elon Musk as the Fake News tries to drive a WEDGE between the two over Musk telling the NYT DealBook Summit he's "not MAGA," a line people are taking WAY out of context.



President Trump to NBC News: "He's a friend of mine. What can I tell… pic.twitter.com/uGZCtvzv2Q — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 19, 2026

Musk's rejection of the MAGA label follows earlier comments about his political identity. The comments mark a contrast with Musk's earlier public identification with Trump's political movement.

At a Trump rally during the 2024 campaign, he described himself as 'dark MAGA'. He later took a role in the administration's Department of Government Efficiency before leaving government service in 2025.

Elon Musk Not MAGA Declaration Follows Midterm Spending Regrets

Musk's remarks also addressed his financial support for Republican candidates. Asked about the money he had spent, he said he felt 'pretty foolish' about spending so much and not seeing much in return. Looking back, he suggested he would have spent less.

He did not say he would never contribute to Republican campaigns again. His comments focused on the amount spent and his disappointment with the results, rather than ruling out future donations.

Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republican candidates during the midterm elections, according to campaign finance reporting. Democrats secured majorities in the House and Senate, changing the balance of power Republicans had sought to preserve.

The spending was intended to support Republican candidates, but campaign donations alone do not establish why individual races were won or lost. Musk did not set out a new political affiliation during the interview.

He said he favoured checks and balances and saw positives and negatives in both major parties. His comments offered further detail on his description of himself as moderate, while leaving open how he might support candidates in future elections.