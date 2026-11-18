Independent journalist Aaron Rupar mocked Donald Trump's apparently darker hair in a photograph of the US president arriving in Manila on Tuesday to attend the 49th ASEAN summit.

Rupar had previously drawn attention to Trump's hair in September, sharing a photograph and writing, 'What [in] the world is going on with Trump's hair?' His latest comment revisited the subject during an Asian trip that began in the Philippines and continued in China.

Donald Trump's Manila Arrival Draws Hair Comments

The latest photograph featured Trump descending the stairs of Air Force One. Rupar credited the image to Eloisa Lopez, a Filipino photojournalist based in Manila, and wrote, 'Our boy is a brunette again.'

The comment concerned how Trump's hair appeared in the photograph. It did not establish that the president had altered its colour.

our boy is a brunette again



(Eloisa Lopez/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/dnshcxNLof — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2026

A White House video featured Trump's airport welcome. After descending the aircraft's stairs, he was greeted by a child carrying US and Philippine flags. Trump waved the flags before greeting officials.

The X account for The David Pakman Show also circulated a video comparing his hair colour before and after his arrival in Manila.

'Trump left the U.S. as a blonde and arrived in the Philippines as whatever this is...' the account wrote.

The September photograph had also attracted a response from journalist Yashar Ali, who questioned the appearance of Trump's hair while explaining where he had obtained the image.

'The hair???? If I hadn't pulled the photos from Getty Images myself, I wouldn't have believed it.'

Donald Trump's Reported Itinerary Includes China

Trump's reported itinerary took him from Manila to Shenzhen for the APEC China 2026 summit. A trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping was also described as scheduled.

Before leaving for Asia, Trump had criticised 60 Minutes over an investigation into American fatalities and damage during the Iran war. The programme broadcast its findings on Sunday, following a months-long investigation.

Donald Trump Challenges '60 Minutes' War Reporting

Reporter Norah O'Donnell outlined an assessment drawing on satellite imagery and new video.

'Our analysis of satellite imagery and new video shows the scale of destruction the Pentagon has never fully disclosed.'

O'Donnell reported that Iran had struck at least 31 US military and diplomatic sites across eight countries, damaging hundreds of buildings and structures. The programme also included interviews with relatives of soldiers killed in the conflict.

Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, identified in the report as a whistleblower, described a lack of aerial defences at the Port Shuaiba command in Kuwait. The programme reported that an Iranian attack there in March caused multiple fatalities.

Trump disputed the broadcast's account in a Truth Social post.

'The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors. A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated.'

He claimed that Iran had launched between 8,000 and 9,000 attack drones since 28 February 2026. Trump asserted that only two had 'got through', resulting in US fatalities, and placed both incidents on the first day in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

He also challenged the account of missile attacks.

'Likewise, Iran has fired about 2,000 Ballistic Missiles. Only 1 out of the [2,000] got through, and caused U.S. fatalities (Jordan).'

Trump praised CENTCOM and accused 60 Minutes of omitting what he described as US interception successes.