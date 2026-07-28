The family of British woman Sonia Exelby have paid an emotional tribute after the 32-year-old was found dead in Florida, describing her as a 'truly beautiful person' with 'the gentlest soul.'

Exelby, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, travelled to the US in October 2025 before her body was discovered in a shallow grave in Marion County days later. Her death was ruled a homicide, and a murder case against an American man remains before the courts ahead of a scheduled trial later this year.

Exelby's relatives released the statement through Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary as UK police continue assisting authorities in Florida with the ongoing investigation.

Family Tribute to Sonia Exelby

In their tribute, Exelby's family remembered her as a compassionate musician, devoted partner and beloved youngest sibling.

'Sonia was a truly beautiful person, inside and out,' the family said. 'She had the gentlest soul – so gentle that she chose to become vegan because she couldn't bear the thought of any animal suffering.'

They described her as an 'incredibly talented' pianist and music tutor whose singing voice was 'that of an angel,' adding that she made everyone around her feel accepted and safe.

The family said Exelby had shared a particularly close relationship with her sister Sara and had built a loving life with her partner of 15 years, Stevie. They also remembered her as a caring aunt who taught music to her nieces and nephews.

'We will never get over losing her, which has left an emptiness in our lives that can never be filled,' the statement said.

Florida Murder Investigation Remains Ongoing

According to investigators, Exelby flew from the UK to Gainesville Regional Airport on 10 October 2025 before meeting Dwain Hall, an Ocala resident, at an Airbnb cottage in Reddick, Florida.

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She failed to board her scheduled return flight to Britain three days later, prompting her family to report her missing. After UK authorities established she had travelled abroad, they alerted US law enforcement through INTERPOL.

Her body was discovered on 17 October 2025 in woodland in Marion Oaks, Marion County.

A post-mortem examination ruled her death a homicide, finding she had suffered four stab wounds to the torso. Court documents state that investigators also recovered blood matching Exelby's DNA from a knife allegedly linked to the case.

Hall was arrested in November 2025 and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Prosecutors have also alleged he fraudulently used Exelby's bank cards after her death. He has pleaded not guilty, and jury selection in his trial is expected to begin in November 2026.

Court Documents Detail Alleged Online Contact

Investigators allege Exelby had struggled with long-term mental health issues and had communicated online with Hall for around two years before travelling to Florida.

According to court filings, the pair met through an online fetish community. Prosecutors allege Hall used usernames including 'Alpha Sadist' and 'Darkwolf' and that messages, video recordings, purchase records, GPS data and CCTV footage form part of the evidence in the case.

Authorities have also alleged Hall bought items including rope and a shovel before Exelby's death.

The allegations have been outlined in court documents but have not yet been tested at trial.

Hampshire Police said they continue working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, while the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is supporting Exelby's family. The criminal proceedings remain ongoing, and no verdict has yet been reached.