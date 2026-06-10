A self-styled 'Living Nostradamus' has set out his forecast for the 2026 World Cup winner and where England will finish, telling the Daily Star that a 'fiery' national side draped in red or orange will emerge as champions when the tournament kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada on 11 June 2026.

The news came after Brazilian psychic Athos Salomé, 39, built a following by claiming a string of earlier predictions, from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In footballing terms, he says he foresaw Argentina and France contesting the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, and insists he correctly mapped out the path of Euro 2024. None of those claims has been independently verified, and his latest World Cup 'vision' sits firmly in the realm of belief rather than evidence.

Living Nostradamus Turns His Sights to the 2026 World Cup

Read more Nostradamus's Chilling 2026 WW3 Prediction Warns West Will 'Lose Its Light In Silence' Nostradamus's Chilling 2026 WW3 Prediction Warns West Will 'Lose Its Light In Silence'

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams, expanded from 32, with matches spread across three host nations in North America. Traditional favourites such as Brazil, Germany and Italy are expected to qualify, but Salomé's focus is narrower.

He has shortlisted seven countries he believes could realistically lift the trophy: Spain, Portugal, Morocco, England, France, the Netherlands and Argentina.

Instead of naming a clear winner, the 'Living Nostradamus' describes what he calls an intensely visual intuition. According to his interview with the Daily Star, he sees 'an unusually vivid and intense sensory palette' dominated by red, orange and what he characterises as 'colours of fire.' The sides that survive to the final stages, he suggests, will be 'wrapped in the colours of flame.'

By conventional logic, it sounds suspiciously like a nudge towards the big red and orange shirts of international football. Statisticians currently have Spain as early favourites, with the Euro 2024 champions given a 17 per cent chance of winning in 2026. Salomé leans into that narrative, describing Spain's national team as 'La Roja (The Red),' and calling them the 'literal embodiment' of his fiery vision.

Portugal also fits neatly into that palette. The psychic points to their 'elite generation of young talent alongside seasoned veterans,' wrapped in a primary kit of deep, crimson red. His language tends to blend football talk with energy and symbolism, but it plainly does not hurt that a red-shirted Portugal are widely seen as contenders in their own right.

The more intriguing name on his list is Morocco. The North African side reached the semi-finals in Qatar and have increasingly been described by analysts as an emerging force. Salomé echoes that, labelling them one of the 'main emerging forces' and a potential 'dark horse' in 2026, and again underlining their bright red and strong green colours. Whether that's intuition or simply reading recent form is a question only his followers will try to resolve.

England's Fate in the Eyes of the Living Nostradamus

The obvious question for many readers is where England fit into all of this. Salomé's language about Gareth Southgate's successors is cautious but broadly optimistic. He notes that England 'boasts a highly competitive squad looking to break a decades-long drought,' and makes a point of their historical association with iconic red away kits during defining World Cup moments.

He does not pin down a precise finish for England, nor does he claim they are outright favourites. Instead, he places them just behind Spain and France when citing 'major bookmakers and mathematical models,' which he says 'point directly to Spain as the team to beat, followed closely by an exceptionally deep French side and an England squad reaching its peak.'

France, for their part, are described as a 'strong title contender' known for 'raw physical power and unparalleled squad depth.' In keeping with his central motif, Salomé argues that the red accents on France's traditional kit will bring 'maximum friction to the pitch' at the next World Cup. It is hardly a standard metric in performance analysis, but it is consistent with his insistence that colour and energy carry weight.

The Netherlands also align cleanly with his talk of heat and fire. Long dubbed the 'Giant Killer' for their ability to bloody the nose of bigger names, the Dutch are praised for their solid defensive line and their classic orange kit, which the psychic folds into his vision of 'strong colours of the flame.'

Read more How a 1997 Simpsons Joke Became a Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Prediction Theory How a 1997 Simpsons Joke Became a Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Prediction Theory

His only real departure from that colour logic is Argentina. The reigning champions, who traditionally wear sky blue and white, do not fit the red-or-orange pattern.

Salomé sidesteps that by elevating what he calls their 'remarkable psychological resilience' and 'pure heat and intensity in terms of team spirit,' arguing that their inner fire compensates for the absence of red in their look.

Taken together, the 2026 World Cup picture presented by the 'Living Nostradamus' is part football forecast, part esoteric colour chart.

Nothing in his scenario is confirmed, and there is no hard evidence that his visions carry predictive power, so all of his claims should be treated with a substantial grain of salt by anyone tempted to treat them as more than an eccentric sideshow to the real contest on the pitch.