A newly released Phoenix police report has provided important new information about the final hours of former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro before his death from an accidental overdose. The 35-year-old was discovered unresponsive at his Arizona home on 23 April following events that included cocaine use during a party with multiple women.

The details come from a case report obtained by media outlets this week and offer the clearest picture yet of what occurred in the lead-up to the discovery of his body.

Josh Mauro Police Report Details Final Gathering

According to the Phoenix Police Department case report, Mauro met a dancer in mid-April approximately one week before his death. In the early morning hours of 23 April he invited the dancer, a friend and two other women to his home in Arizona.

The woman interviewed by police explained that once they arrived, Mauro and his friend began snorting cocaine while the group of them drank tequila and listened to music. After a few hours had passed the women went upstairs to sleep while Mauro and his friend continued to spend time downstairs.

The report indicates that the party atmosphere persisted in the hours leading up to the discovery of his body and that investigators spoke with several women who had visited the home in the days prior as part of the ongoing activities.

The Four-Day Bender and Paraphernalia Found

The dancer informed officers that Mauro had been on a four-day bender of cocaine use and binge-drinking at his residence. She described him as 'happy and a sweetheart' prior to the events. She also noted that he would experience frequent nosebleeds and would sweat after snorting cocaine.

When she woke up she found Mauro alone on the floor and apparently deceased. She called for emergency help and attempted resuscitation efforts. Police documented several pieces of drug paraphernalia in the vicinity of his body.

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These consisted of a bottle cap containing a white substance, white powder located beside a rolled-up dollar bill, a syringe discovered in the rubbish and a large number of tissues that appeared to have blood on them from his apparent condition.

Medical Examiner Rules Accidental Overdose

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy which established that Mauro died as a result of acute combined fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol intoxication. Laboratory tests also detected traces of cannabinoids and caffeine in his system. The autopsy also revealed brain swelling and fluid-filled lungs, findings consistent with the effects of a drug overdose.

The death, which occurred on 23 April, was ruled accidental. The examiner's findings included a noted history of cocaine and alcohol abuse. It was recorded that Mauro had been found unresponsive after binge using cocaine and drinking at home. Emergency personnel attended the scene and death was pronounced there.

Officials confirmed that no foul play was involved. Over the course of his eight-year NFL career the player appeared for the Arizona Cardinals in multiple seasons, had a stint with the Oakland Raiders and spent one season with the New York Giants after attending Stanford University. His home was situated in the Phoenix area near 32nd Street and Chandler Boulevard.

The police report adds specific context to the circumstances of Josh Mauro death and the activities that took place in his final hours.