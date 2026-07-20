A fresh allegation has emerged in the high-profile D4vd case just days before the singer's preliminary hearing, with a former friend claiming he showed her documentation that appeared to prove his late girlfriend, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was a legal adult.

Twitch streamer Aysia Collins alleged during a recent livestream that D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, presented 'proof' that Rivas Hernandez was 19 after she questioned their relationship.

Collins now says she believes the documentation was falsified and that she felt 'manipulated' into believing his account. D4vd has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, and Collins' allegations have not been independently verified.

Former Friend Alleges D4vd Presented Age 'Proof'

According to Collins, she confronted D4vd after seeing a missing person's flyer stating that Celeste Rivas Hernandez was a minor.

During her livestream, Collins recalled asking the singer to explain the relationship after learning the girl was reportedly 13 years old.

'He's like, "Dude, that's not even true. She's like 19,"' Collins said, recounting the conversation. She claimed she challenged him to provide evidence, adding: 'Show me proof.'

Aysia Collins, a former friend of D4vd, finally spoke out on the D4vd and Celeste case ahead of his multi-day preliminary hearing, which is scheduled to begin next week on July 21, to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to a full criminal trial. pic.twitter.com/MprS9yQvhT — 𝕿🅾️🅿️𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖋 🔌 (@TopshelfPlug) July 15, 2026

Collins alleged that D4vd then showed her documentation indicating Rivas Hernandez was 19 years old. She did not describe the documents in detail or explain how she later concluded they had been falsified. She also said she could not discuss every aspect of the exchange 'for legal reasons'.

Reflecting on the incident, Collins said she initially accepted what she had been shown and stopped questioning her friend. She later said she felt she had been manipulated after learning more about the case.

D4vd Faces Serious Criminal Charges

The latest claims come as D4vd continues to face multiple felony charges in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Prosecutors have charged the singer withfirst-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Court filings allege that D4vd lured the 14-year-old to his Hollywood Hills rental property, where prosecutors claim he fatally stabbed her after weeks of planning the attack. Authorities also allege her body was later concealed in the front trunk of a Tesla owned by the singer.

Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered in September 2025 while D4vd was on tour. His scheduled performances were subsequently cancelled, although he was not arrested until April 2026 following the investigation.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the allegations against him remain before the court.

Preliminary Hearing Scheduled This Week

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The D4vd case is set to reach another significant milestone with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 21 July.

The hearing will determine whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the criminal case to proceed to trial. Collins' livestream has attracted renewed attention because it surfaced only days before the scheduled court appearance.

It remains unclear whether her allegations regarding the purported documentation or her account of the conversation with D4vd will play any role in the legal proceedings.

Social Media Claims Renew Attention on the D4vd Case

Collins previously criticised D4vd publicly following his arrest. In an Instagram post shared in June, she described the singer as a 'psychopath' who 'lied and betrayed everyone around him'.

Her latest livestream has once again placed the D4vd murder case in the spotlight as online discussion intensifies ahead of the preliminary hearing.

For now, the criminal proceedings remain ongoing, with prosecutors preparing to present evidence in court while D4vd continues to deny the allegations against him.