A 35-year-old mother of two died from a catastrophic skull fracture after an alleged assault at her home in Merthyr Tydfil, hours before her partner was found dead at a nearby reservoir in what police are treating as a linked tragedy.

Zoe Marie Dixon died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on 22 June, six days after emergency services were called to an address in Rocky Road, Penydarren, shortly before midnight on 15 June. Her partner, 39-year-old Nathan Thomas, was later discovered dead at Pontsticill Reservoir in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park in the early hours of the following day.

An inquest opening at Pontypridd Coroners' Court heard Ms. Dixon died from blunt force head injuries, including a complex skull fracture. South Wales Police said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with either death while inquiries continue.

Coroner Opens Inquest

Area Coroner Rachel Knight said the available evidence suggested Ms. Dixon's death was both traumatic and unnatural. A full hearing will take place at a later date once police investigations have progressed.

A post-mortem examination carried out on 26 June by forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbetter gave the provisional cause of death as blunt head injury, including a complex parieto-occipital skull fracture and left parieto-occipital cerebral contusions.

The coroner also extended her condolences to Ms. Dixon's family.

South Wales Police said officers were called shortly before midnight on 15 June following reports of a serious assault at the Rocky Road address. Ms. Dixon was taken to hospital for treatment but died from her injuries six days later. In the early hours of 16 June, officers also found Mr. Thomas dead at Pontsticill Reservoir.

Police Investigation Continues

South Wales Police said the investigation, which began as a serious assault inquiry, is now being treated as a homicide following Ms. Dixon's death.

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In a statement, the force said specially trained family liaison officers continue to support Ms. Dixon's relatives. Detectives are also working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers have not released further details about Mr. Thomas's death or commented on any possible motive while inquiries remain ongoing.

A fundraising appeal has also been launched to support Ms. Dixon's family. Organisers said the money would help ease financial pressures on her relatives and provide support for her two children following her death, with donations continuing to be made by members of the local community.

Police have also not disclosed whether any additional evidence has been recovered as part of the investigation. Detectives continue examining the timeline of events leading up to the assault and are gathering witness statements alongside forensic evidence. Police have not indicated when the investigation is expected to be completed and have continued appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers.

Full Inquest to Follow

Rachel Knight said the full inquest would be scheduled once police investigations had progressed sufficiently. The hearing is expected to examine the medical evidence alongside the circumstances surrounding Ms. Dixon's death before formal conclusions are reached.

South Wales Police said next of kin have been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers throughout the investigation. A date for the full inquest has not yet been set while detectives continue their inquiries.