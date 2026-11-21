A Vilnius priest has forgiven a British tourist accused of breaking a statue of Jesus, as prosecutors ask a court to impose an €8,000 fine. The figure was damaged at the Shrine of Divine Mercy earlier this month after being removed from a wooden cross.

Father Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, the shrine's vice-rector, said he hoped the visitor would be spared punishment. Prosecutors said the man had admitted the offences, expressed remorse and paid for the damage.

The accused is identified in official records only as A. M. G., a British citizen born in 1989. Prosecutors have asked Vilnius City District Court to deal with the case by penal order. The proposed fine has not been imposed.

How the Figure Was Damaged

The incident occurred overnight on 11–12 November near the church's inner courtyard on Dominikonų Street, in the Lithuanian capital's Old Town. A gold-coloured figure of Christ was removed from a wooden cross and carried into the street.

According to Lithuanian prosecutors, the man raised the sculpture while asking a companion to photograph him. The figure then struck the cobblestones and broke apart. CCTV footage circulated widely, drawing attention to the damage and helping authorities identify a suspect.

Police identified the British national on 14 November. His identity document was confiscated, and he was required to remain in Lithuania while investigators examined the incident.

The investigation was completed in eight days, according to prosecutors. They sought findings of guilt for disturbing public order under Article 284 of Lithuania's Criminal Code and desecrating a place of public reverence under Article 312(2).

Prosecutor Edvinas Navickas said the alleged vandalism involved the cross as well as the statue. According to his account, the accused told investigators he had been drinking and intended to amuse a friend, rather than break the figure.

The man's explanation does not settle the legal case. Prosecutors said he had admitted responsibility and agreed to their proposed penalty, leaving the court to decide whether to approve it.

The Priest's Offer of Forgiveness

Markauskas had already taken a different approach. Speaking to Lithuanian broadcaster LRT on 17 November, he invited the tourist to visit the church and apologise. He said he feared the publicity could damage the man's future.

The priest's later remarks were more personal. 'It is painful for me and our community,' he said in comments published on 20 November. Yet he chose to extend forgiveness, adding, 'I, too, forgive him.'

The shrine received apologies from people in Britain and offers to help replace the damaged figure, according to Markauskas. He also described proposals from abroad to recreate the sculpture in bronze, although the community had not settled on a replacement.

The priest said he hoped to welcome the tourist rather than confront him with accusations. He wanted the visitor to acknowledge the hurt caused to worshippers for whom the crucifix carries deep religious meaning.

The priest's position did not halt the proceedings. Prosecutors said the British national had met a church representative and fully compensated the shrine for its material losses.

Whether the €8,000 fine is approved now rests with Vilnius City District Court. The prosecution's announcement did not report a court ruling, leaving the proposed penalty awaiting judicial consideration.