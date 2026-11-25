A federal judge in New York authorised The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation on Tuesday to seek limited discovery from Trump Media over paid early access to President Donald Trump's Truth Social posts.

The organisations brought a First Amendment challenge to Truth Social API, a subscription service offering faster access to the president's posts. They argue that the arrangement denies the public and the media equal access to official government information.

The service reportedly costs $60,000 (£45,872) to $100,000 (£76,482) a month. Trump frequently announces official policy on Truth Social, according to the White House, placing the timing of access at the centre of the dispute.

Trump Media Discovery Ruling Opens Evidence Requests

Judge J. Paul Oetken, of the Southern District of New York, authorised an initial phase of limited third-party discovery. The decision allows the organisations to seek information from Trump Media as they pursue their constitutional claims against the named defendants. The company itself is not named as a defendant in the action.

The order concerns access to evidence. It does not itself establish that the subscription service violates the First Amendment or that the plaintiffs' allegations have been proved.

Oetken considered written arguments concerning the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction and the defendants' motion to dismiss. He also reviewed the parties' submissions about discovery and arguments presented by counsel at a 19 November conference.

In the order, Oetken concluded that 'limited third-party discovery as to Trump Media is warranted'.

The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation described the decision as 'a crucial victory'. The ruling provides an opportunity to request records about the service's operation, its adoption by media companies and communications with the defendants.

What Trump Media Subscribers Receive

The permitted requests cover how Truth Social API operates, including the speed advantage available to subscribers and their access to archived material. The order specifically identifies 'the marginal speed advantage and archival access obtained by subscribers' as subjects for discovery.

Those records could clarify the practical benefits available to subscribers in return for their monthly payments. The permitted inquiry extends beyond the speed of new posts to the material subscribers can retrieve through the service's archive.

Oetken also authorised requests concerning uptake among other media companies. That permits the plaintiffs to investigate subscriptions within the news industry without treating the existence or extent of that uptake as an established finding.

The plaintiffs' objection concerns the combination of paid access and official information. They contend that the public and the media should enjoy equal access to government information communicated through the president's posts.

Truth Social is owned and operated by Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump reportedly holds the company's largest stake through a trust controlled by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Media Communications With Defendants in Scope

The order also permits requests for communications between Trump Media and the defendants. The action names President Donald J. Trump, Natalie Harp, Daniel Scavino and the White House Office.

This part of the authorisation concerns communications with those named parties. It does not establish what any records contain or whether they support the constitutional allegations.

Oetken ordered that the initial phase should begin, writing, 'Accordingly, the Court hereby ORDERS that an initial phase of limited discovery shall commence at this time with a deadline of January 29, 2027.'