A woman sitting at a traffic light in Nebraska was hit by a shotgun blast after a dog left alone inside a parked truck accidentally triggered the loaded weapon, police said. Authorities say the bizarre shooting was entirely preventable and are now using the incident to issue a blunt warning about firearm safety laws.

Dog Triggers Loaded Shotgun Inside Parked Truck

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside a convenience store in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where police were initially dispatched following reports that someone had been struck by a BB gun.

Officers soon discovered the situation was far more serious.

Scottsbluff Police Department told People that a shotgun inside a parked truck discharged after a dog moved across the vehicle's back seat and accidentally activated the firearm.

Investigators said the truck owner was not inside the vehicle when the gun was fired.

The shotgun blast tore through the passenger side door before striking a nearby woman waiting at a traffic light. She suffered an injury to her arm and was later taken to Regional West Medical Center by a relative.

Police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Photographs from the scene showed visible damage to the truck door consistent with a close-range shotgun discharge from inside the vehicle.

What immediately drew attention from investigators was the fact that the shotgun already had a live shell chambered inside the vehicle, something police stressed is illegal under Nebraska law.

'The Scottsbluff Police Department reminds the public that per Nebraska State Statute, it is illegal to travel with a loaded shotgun in a vehicle,' a department spokesperson said.

Read more 'They're Safe': 1,500 Beagles Ready for Adoption After Rescue, Investigation at Ridglan Farms 'They're Safe': 1,500 Beagles Ready for Adoption After Rescue, Investigation at Ridglan Farms

Police Focus On Firearm Safety Failures

While the involvement of a dog quickly turned the incident into a viral headline, authorities have made clear they view the shooting primarily as a gun safety failure rather than a freak accident.

Police have not explained exactly how the dog triggered the weapon, though investigators believe the animal stepped against or shifted the firearm while moving inside the truck cabin.

The woman injured in the shooting had no connection to the vehicle and has happened to be nearby when the gun discharged.

Reports show that the shooting did not occur during hunting, cleaning or active firearm use. The weapon simply fired while left loaded and unattended inside a parked vehicle. The blast could easily have produced far worse injuries depending on the direction of the pellets or the number of people standing nearby at the time.

'This incident also serves as an important reminder that firearm safety is of the utmost importance when handling, possessing, transporting, or maintaining any type of firearm,' police added.

Another Dog-Related Shooting Raises Familiar Questions

The Nebraska shooting follows another accidental firearm incident involving a dog reported in Pennsylvania last year.

In that case, a 53-year-old man from Shillington was shot after one of his dogs allegedly jumped onto a bed where a shotgun had been left during cleaning.

Local police said the firearm discharged after the animal landed near the weapon. The man survived after undergoing surgery.

Corporal Michael Schoone of the Shillington Police Department later said investigators could not determine whether the dog's paw directly entered the trigger guard or whether another malfunction contributed to the discharge.

Still, officials pointed back to standard firearm safety procedures.

'He's not sure what stage of cleaning he was in at the time, so it's unclear if the dog's paw may have gotten caught inside the trigger and the safety was off, or if there was some sort of manufacturer malfunction. Obviously, you should be treating every weapon as if it's loaded,' Schoone said at the time.

Police have not announced whether charges will be filed against the truck owner as investigators continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities also have not released details about the type of shotgun involved or whether additional safety mechanisms on the weapon were engaged at the time. For now, the injured woman is expected to recover physically.