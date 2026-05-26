PewDiePie has told fans that he will end his Japan-based family vlogs later this year, saying he and his wife, Marzia, want to protect the privacy of their three-year-old son, Björn, as he grows up, even as his YouTube success has left him with an estimated net worth of around $45 million.

The 34-year-old creator, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, made the announcement in a recent video to his more than 100 million subscribers, explaining that his child's increasingly visible role in their uploads had forced a rethink.

PewDiePie's channel began more than a decade ago with shaky gameplay recordings filmed in a small room, long before brand deals and multi-million-dollar net-worth estimates were part of the conversation.

Over time, the Swedish YouTuber shifted from pure gaming commentary to memes, internet culture, and more personal videos, ultimately chronicling his move to Japan with Marzia and the quieter domestic life that followed. Those vlogs, often showing the couple navigating parenthood and settling in a new country, became a staple of his recent output.

In the new clip, PewDiePie confirmed that the family strand of that output is drawing to a close. The vlogs, he said, had originally been a way to document the move to Japan and share everyday experiences with longtime viewers. As the episodes accumulated, Björn went from baby glimpses to an active presence, and that, he suggested, is where the line needed to be redrawn.

'Now he's 3 years old and we feel like it's a good time to end the vlogs,' Kjellberg told viewers. 'If he wants to be part of it, that should be his choice later... We just feel like the vlogs puts too much pressure on his appearance online.'

Net Worth And The Career Behind The Decision

The news came after years during which PewDiePie's online career quietly turned from a DIY hobby into a serious fortune. While precise numbers are hard to verify, the site Celebrity Net Worth currently pegs PewDiePie's net worth at about $45 million, a figure widely repeated in coverage of his trajectory from indie game commentator to one of YouTube's most recognisable names. The platform itself does not publish creator earnings, so the number remains an estimate rather than an official total.

What is not in dispute is the scale of the audience that generated that wealth. For much of the 2010s, PewDiePie was held up as the archetypal YouTube success story, a creator whose mix of sarcasm, jump cuts and gaming gaffes defined a certain era of online culture. Sponsorship deals, ad revenue and merchandising followed. By the time he and Marzia relocated to Japan and started their family-centric vlogs, his financial standing appeared secure enough that content choices could be guided more by personal preference than by algorithmic pressure.

It is in that context that the decision to step away from filming their son lands differently than it does for newer creators who still depend on every view. Kjellberg framed the shift less as a retreat and more as a course correction. The vlogs had been a lifeline during difficult moments, he said, particularly when the move to Japan felt isolating, and the couple were unsure how their new life would unfold. Audience support, he acknowledged, helped push them through those rough patches.

The Question Of Consent In Family Vlogs

In case you missed it, Marzia Kjellberg has long maintained a lower profile than her husband, having mostly stepped back from her own YouTube channel years ago. In the family vlogs, she appears as a steady presence but not a brand in her own right, which may explain the couple's sensitivity about their son's digital footprint. They have never been daily vloggers in the strictest sense, but the regular glimpses of Björn at home created a running storyline that fans came to expect.

Now, the Kjellbergs are effectively calling time on that storyline. They have not suggested a full retreat from the internet or ruled out occasional, carefully chosen family moments, but they have been clear that routine, family-focused uploads are no longer on the table. Their argument is simple enough: a three-year-old cannot meaningfully consent to a life online, and the obligation to provide content should not trump a child's right to relative anonymity.

Read more Where is Tiger Woods Now? Golfer Breaks Months of Silence Following Rehab and Vanessa Trump's Cancer News Where is Tiger Woods Now? Golfer Breaks Months of Silence Following Rehab and Vanessa Trump's Cancer News

From a distance, it is easy to be cynical about wealthy influencers discovering privacy once their bank balances are padded. Yet watching PewDiePie's announcement, what comes through is less grandstanding than a slightly awkward father trying to articulate a boundary he wishes he had set earlier. He is not presenting the move as a crusade against YouTube or as a rebuke to other family vloggers. It sounds more like a personal line in the sand drawn after realising that what felt harmless when Björn was a baby now looks different with a toddler who has a personality and, one day, opinions of his own.

Fans will still have the back catalogue of Japanese vlogs and years of older content to revisit, along with whatever new projects Kjellberg decides to pursue. The creator who once broadcast almost every facet of his working life is, in this one respect, choosing to make less, not more, out of being PewDiePie.