Republican Congresswoman Julia Letlow is back in the national spotlight after winning Louisiana's Republican primary runoff for the US Senate, putting her on course to replace Senator Bill Cassidy in November.

The victory marks another milestone in a political career shaped by personal tragedy. Letlow entered Congress in 2021 after the death of her husband, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died from complications of COVID-19 just days before he was due to be sworn into office. Nearly six years later, she has announced a new chapter in her personal life after becoming engaged to Baton Rouge lawyer and lobbyist Kevin Ainsworth.

How Did Julia Letlow's Husband Die?

Luke Letlow was elected to represent Louisiana's 5th Congressional District in November 2020 but never took office.

According to CBS News, he contracted COVID-19 shortly before Christmas and was admitted to hospital after developing severe COVID pneumonia. Despite having no known underlying health conditions, his condition rapidly worsened.

Speaking to CBS News in 2021, Julia Letlow recalled the moment her husband realised he needed medical help.

'I think it's time to go to the hospital,' he told her after struggling to breathe.

She later revealed that doctors found around half of his lungs had been affected by COVID pneumonia. After several days in hospital, Luke's condition deteriorated further and he was placed on a ventilator.

He died on 29 December 2020 at the age of 41, just days before he was due to be sworn into Congress.

His death prompted tributes from political leaders across both parties and became one of the most high-profile COVID-related losses during the pandemic.

Why Did Julia Letlow Run for Congress?

Following her husband's death, Julia Letlow said she had never intended to run for elected office herself.

Instead, she entered the 2021 special election to complete what she described as the work Luke had hoped to do.

She won the election with around 65 per cent of the vote, becoming Louisiana's first Republican woman elected to the US House of Representatives.

Before entering politics, Letlow built a career in higher education, holding leadership and teaching roles at the University of Louisiana Monroe, Tulane University School of Medicine and the University of South Florida. She is also the mother of two children, Jacqueline and Jeremiah.

Who Is Julia Letlow Engaged To Now?

Letlow announced her engagement to Kevin Ainsworth, a Baton Rouge attorney and lobbyist, during a White House Christmas event.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: 'What a blessing it will be to spend the rest of my life with Kevin Ainsworth. The best White House Christmas/Engagement party ever.'

According to reports, the proposal took place privately before President Donald Trump later invited the couple on stage and asked to see Letlow's engagement ring.

'That's a big deal, that transcends politics,' Trump said during the event.

Ainsworth is a partner at the law firm Jones Walker, where he co-leads the firm's state government relations practice. His clients have included Amazon, American Express and Cargill.

The couple have appeared together at political events across Letlow's congressional district since she moved to Baton Rouge with her children earlier this year.

Senate Win Caps Remarkable Journey

Letlow's engagement comes as she prepares for another major step in her political career.

On Saturday, she defeated Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming in the Republican primary runoff after receiving President Donald Trump's endorsement. Trump described her as 'a TOTAL WINNER' in a Truth Social post ahead of the vote.

Her victory followed Senator Bill Cassidy's elimination from the race after he failed to advance beyond the primary. Cassidy had faced criticism from Trump supporters for voting to convict the former president during his 2021 impeachment trial.

With Louisiana considered a reliably Republican state, Letlow is widely expected to enter the general election as the favourite, continuing a political career that began with personal loss and has since become one of the state's most closely watched success stories.