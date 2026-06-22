Donald Trump triggered fresh confusion in the US election cycle on Friday after endorsing both Republican candidates in South Carolina's governor race, just days before a crucial runoff that will decide the party's nominee.

For context, the president had already intervened once in the contest. In late May, Trump formally backed Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette ahead of the 9 June primary, styling her as his choice to lead the state.

She duly topped the first round of voting, but with less than 30 per cent of the vote and only a three‑point edge over Attorney General Alan Wilson, she fell short of an outright win and was forced into a runoff scheduled for Tuesday.

Trump Backs Evette, Then Wilson, Then Both

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Trump's sudden pivot came on his social media platform Truth Social, where he announced that he was also endorsing Wilson in the South Carolina governor race. In a post that rattled Republicans and delighted his critics, he tried to square the circle of backing two rivals at once.

Both Evette and Wilson, he wrote, were 'MAGA and America First all the way!' He added that he 'can't hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other,' before declaring: 'So, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson!'

He rounded it off by calling the situation 'a Wealth of Riches — With either one you can't go wrong', a line that might have reassured the candidates less than it undercut the meaning of a presidential endorsement in the first place. An endorsement, after all, is generally understood to involve picking a side.

The news came after weeks in which Evette had leaned heavily on her status as Trump's chosen candidate. Despite that advantage, she finished the 9 June primary with under 30 per cent support, suggesting a fragmented Republican electorate and signalling that Trump's word is no longer the magic ticket it once appeared to be.

Since that first round, Wilson has been gathering momentum. He has secured backing from two former opponents in the race and, more significantly, from Senator Tim Scott, the state's high‑profile Republican senator. In a crowded conservative field, lining up behind Wilson looks, at least on paper, like the establishment's hedge against Trump's earlier move.

South Carolina Governor Race Becomes Test Of Trump's Clout

The South Carolina governor race has quietly turned into a live test of Trump's grip on the Republican Party as it heads into a dense election year. His allies argue that he remains the single most powerful figure in GOP politics; his critics counter that his influence is slipping, pointing to recent Republican defeats in governor's contests in Iowa and Georgia.

Those losses loom in the background of this latest episode. Trump's decision to divide his blessing has been read by some Republicans as an awkward attempt to protect himself from another visible rebuke by the voters. If Evette wins, he can claim he was with her from the start. If Wilson wins, he can say he saw the writing on the wall and backed the winner too. It is political hedging, Trump‑style.

The candidates themselves have handled the situation with studied politeness. Wilson called himself 'honoured' to have earned Trump's endorsement, quietly ignoring the fact that he was now sharing that honour with his opponent.

Evette, by contrast, did not directly address Trump's U‑turn. On X, formerly Twitter, she wrote: 'I was proud to come in first as President @realDonaldTrump's endorsed candidate for Governor on June 9th. Looking forward to doing it again on June 23rd.' It was a pointed reminder that she was his original choice, and a gentle refusal to get dragged into explaining why that suddenly matters less.

I was proud to come in first as President @realDonaldTrump’s endorsed candidate for Governor on June 9th. Looking forward to doing it again on June 23rd.



Get out and vote on Tuesday, and let’s Keep South Carolina Winning! — Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) June 19, 2026

'Dementia Don' And The Online Pile‑On

If the candidates tried to stay dignified, online users did not. On X, the move was widely mocked as yet another chaotic Trump intervention in a race that is supposed to be about disciplined conservative governance, not personality politics.

One user, reflecting a common line of attack, wrote: '2 possibilities: 1. Trump is so aware of his diminished standing, he just endorsed both candidates... 2. Trump is so diminished, he is unaware he just endorsed both candidates.' Another asked bluntly: 'Has anybody re-explained the concept of an endorsement to him lately?'

Critics revived the pejorative nickname 'Dementia Don' to question his cognitive state, casting the double endorsement as evidence of confusion rather than strategy. Supporters, meanwhile, argued that backing both contenders showed magnanimity and a focus on keeping the governor's mansion in pro‑Trump hands, though their voices were noticeably quieter in the early reaction.

The Trump camp has not issued a formal statement expanding on his Truth Social post, and there is no detailed explanation from his political team about how, in practical terms, a dual endorsement is meant to guide voters.

What The Split Endorsement Really Signals

Underneath the online noise lies a serious question about what Trump's two‑sided intervention says about his political instincts. Endorsements are supposed to clarify choices for party voters. By declaring both Evette and Wilson acceptable, Trump has arguably muddied the waters in one of the country's most closely watched Republican primaries.

It is also a revealing moment for South Carolina Republicans. The state's electorate is used to choosing between Trump‑aligned insurgents and more traditional conservatives. This time both leading candidates are presenting themselves as loyal to the president and committed to his 'America First' agenda. In other words, it is a family argument inside the MAGA tent, not a straight fight between Trumpism and something else.

Party strategists will be watching Tuesday's result closely. If Evette, the original Trump pick, hangs on, Trump world will claim the state as proof of his enduring pull among the base. If Wilson, backed later and more tentatively, wins the nomination, it will strengthen the impression that Trump is now chasing the energy of the party rather than setting its direction.

For voters in South Carolina, the choice is deceptively simple on paper: two familiar Republicans vying to lead a solidly conservative state. In practice, every cross on the ballot will be read nationally as a verdict on a man who is not even on it.