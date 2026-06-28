Vanilla Ice has defended his decision to perform at Donald Trump's America 250 Concert, insisting the event was about patriotism rather than partisan politics. The 'Ice Ice Baby' rapper spoke out after several major musical acts pulled out of the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair, saying he viewed the performance as an opportunity to celebrate America's 250th birthday rather than make a political statement.

Several artists, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, Morris Day & the Time, the Commodores and C+C Music Factory, withdrew from the event earlier this week after claiming they had been misled about its political nature. Many said they believed they had signed up for a nonpartisan national celebration but decided to walk away after concluding the event had become closely associated with the Trump administration.

That left Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, as one of the last prominent performers still committed to appearing.

Why Vanilla Ice Refused to Pull Out

Speaking to Raymond Arroyo on The Ingraham Angle, Vanilla Ice rejected criticism surrounding his decision and stressed that his appearance had nothing to do with politics.

'It's called the United States, and this event is made to unite us,' he said. 'It's really about an entertainer coming to entertain all the people of America for the birthday of America.'

The rapper said he saw the concert as a chance to honour those who serve the country, rather than endorse any political figure.

'The main focus is on our military, our Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, police, EMS, firefighters and even Space Force,' he said. 'I'm here to honour them and say thank you for getting us here, 250 years, in this greatest country on the planet.'

While other artists chose to distance themselves from the event, Vanilla Ice maintained that he was simply celebrating the nation's milestone anniversary and had no intention of making a political statement.

Storms Cancel Vanilla Ice's Performance

Despite defending the event throughout the week, Vanilla Ice never actually took the stage.

Organisers were forced to end Friday's programming after severe storms swept across the Washington area, citing safety concerns for attendees. The sudden weather forced the cancellation of the evening's performances before the rapper's scheduled appearance.

When festivities resumed on Saturday, organisers revised the entertainment schedule and Vanilla Ice's performance was not rescheduled. Instead, the United States Army Jazz Band took to the main stage.

America 250 Celebration Faces Growing Controversy

The 16-day festival, which runs from 25 June through 10 July between the US Capitol and the Washington Monument, has faced mounting controversy since its launch.

Although organisers repeatedly described the celebration as a nonpartisan event honouring America's 250th birthday, not all 50 states agreed to participate, according to NPR.

The controversy intensified after President Trump replaced the planned concert kickoff with a campaign-style rally celebrating the launch of the America 250 festivities. The move came shortly after many of the festival's headline performers had already withdrawn.

Despite the cancelled performance and growing political scrutiny surrounding the celebration, Vanilla Ice maintained he had no regrets about remaining on the bill, insisting his decision was always about celebrating America's 250th birthday rather than supporting a political movement.