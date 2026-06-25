A series of explosive political biographies allege that Natalie Harp, 34, has become the single most devoted aide to Donald Trump, with the 80-year-old president claiming she is the only person who loves him as much as his own family. Operating out of the Oval Office and Mar-a-Lago, the former conservative news anchor now reportedly shadows the president daily to manage his media consumption, according to claims made in Michael Wolff's new election book, All or Nothing.

The group of advisers who enjoy direct, unfiltered access to the president has shrunk rapidly as his second term unfolds. Harp has filled that void, evolving from a peripheral staffer into a constant fixture by his side, earning the nickname 'the human printer'. The New York Times previously reported that her primary duty involves scouring conservative websites and printing out flattering articles, which she delivers to the president in a Lululemon bag.

Who Is Natalie Harp?

Natalie Harp is an American political aide and former television presenter who has served as executive assistant to the president since 2025. Raised in a conservative Christian family in California, Harp earned an MBA from Liberty University in 2015.

She gained national attention in 2019 after praising President Donald Trump's right-to-try law, which she said helped save her life. She later worked as a presenter at One America News Network before joining Trump's 2024 presidential campaign as an aide.

How Natalie Harp Secured Her Place Beside The President

The group of advisers who enjoy direct, unfiltered access to the president has continued to shrink as his second term unfolds. Harp appears to have filled that void, evolving from a peripheral staffer into a constant fixture by his side, fulfilling day‑to‑day requests and earning the moniker of the human printer. The New York Times previously reported that her primary duty involves scouring conservative websites and printing out flattering articles, which she delivers to the president in a Lululemon bag.

The lengths she has gone to maintain this proximity have raised eyebrows. Wolff reports that when the campaign decamped to the president's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer, senior staff deliberately withheld a room from Harp to manage what they allegedly called 'the Natalie situation'. Undeterred, she reached out to grounds staff and secured a maid's quarters. When she realised that location was too far from the main house to respond instantly to Trump's calls, she relocated to the women's locker room, living there for the entire summer.

Such behaviour has puzzled veteran political operators. Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, allegedly found the dynamic so confusing that she openly asked herself where she was. This confusion is compounded by the deeply personal nature of Harp's communication with the president. She reportedly leaves him handwritten letters around his properties, including one that stated that he was all that mattered to her.

Trump himself appears to welcome the attention. During the early months of his second term, he began telling staffers that his devout aide was the only one who truly cared for him. Adopting a faux‑French pronunciation, he would call her 'Nah‑ta‑lee' and contrast her loyalty with the ambitions of his wider team. He reportedly told other aides that they would all go off and make money, adding that she would never leave him.

“I have never seen anything like this”: Our panel reacts to new reporting from Maggie Haberman & Jonathan Swan’s new book that Trump’s WH aide left him “adoring letters,” including one that said, “you are all that matters to me.” pic.twitter.com/NBQAFBPU0t — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) June 24, 2026

Security Fears And Harp's Growing Influence

The level of access she enjoys has not come without friction. Excerpts from Alex Isenstadt's upcoming release, Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power, suggest that she struggles with professional boundaries. In one anecdote, Melania Trump reportedly stumbled upon the aide late at night in the president's private quarters at Mar‑a‑Lago, an area described as strictly off‑limits to anyone outside the immediate family.

This constant, largely unstructured access unsettled several people within the inner circle, to the point where the Secret Service reportedly considered her a potential danger to herself as well as the president. Despite these security concerns, she remained the primary conduit for anyone wanting face time with Trump during the campaign, allegedly facilitating access for controversial figures like Laura Loomer through simple text messages.

Inside Harp's Unconventional 'Briefings'

The substance of her work is equally unorthodox. During a flight on the president's plane, a sudden gust sent her carefully curated papers flying. Those who bent down to help gather the documents discovered that her daily harvest consisted of out‑of‑date articles, obscure web printouts and digital fan art. To call it an official briefing would be a stretch, it is essentially a printed fan blog updated daily to soothe a commander‑in‑chief's ego.

Is she merely a sycophant, or something far more complex? When brought to an NCAA wrestling competition alongside two other women, Trump reportedly tried to bait the group into rating the physical attractiveness of the athletes. While the others engaged, Harp refused, allegedly telling him that she found none of them worth looking at, ensuring her focus remained entirely fixed on her boss.

Donald Trump’s close relationship with his personal assistant Natalie Harp is drawing fresh attention. 👀 According to new claims, Trump has described Harp as one of the few people he believes “loves him as much as Melania.”: https://t.co/PPvmoKjlVr pic.twitter.com/cLuGONBj7h — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 24, 2026

'Nah‑Ta‑Lee' And Trump's Fallout With Elon Musk

Her role to the president was tested during his highly publicised fallout with billionaire X chief executive Elon Musk. According to the book Regime Change, Trump grew pensive upon reading Musk's online posts about the 'Big Beautiful Bill'. After a long silence, the president lamented that people always leave him and that he cannot have friends. He then called out for 'Nah‑ta‑lee' to bring him his phone, attempting to call Musk multiple times, only to be met with voicemail.

Despite the whispers, the raised eyebrows and the deliberate attempts by senior staff to push her out, she remains precisely where she wants to be. She was photographed in the Oval Office just this past January, standing silently behind the Resolute Desk, watching.