An insider account of the Trump administration has thrust one of the president's most devoted staff members, Natalie Harp, back into the headlines. The publication of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, authored by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, has revealed deeply personal details about Harp's role, including reports that she left handwritten notes for the president. These disclosures have prompted her estranged brother to publicly question what he describes as an 'unhealthy' and inexplicable relationship.

Harp, 34, has long been a fixture in the president's orbit. Often nicknamed the 'Human Printer' for her dedication to keeping him supplied with positive online news and social media feedback, she has maintained a constant presence around Donald Trump throughout his political resurgence. However, the new book suggests that her commitment extends far beyond the professional responsibilities of a standard White House aide. Drawing on interviews with hundreds of sources, the book describes Harp's extraordinary loyalty to Trump.

One note reportedly read, 'You are all that matters to me.'

Brother Says Family Relationship Fell Apart

Those revelations prompted a rare public response from Harp's older brother, Preston Harp, who has been estranged from much of his family for several years.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Preston described his sister's relationship with Trump as 'very unhealthy' and dismissed her unwavering support for the president.

'She's just like his fan club,' he said.

Now living in Nicaragua, Preston said he has not spoken to Natalie or their mother since 2020, following the death of their father, Robert Harp, who died by suicide, according to the Orange County Coroner in California.

He claimed the tragedy triggered a wider family breakdown, adding that other relatives have also become estranged from Natalie and their mother, whom he described as 'deeply religious'.

Preston also revealed he had no idea his sister had joined Trump's inner circle until a friend showed him a news article in 2023.

'I had no idea,' he told the newspaper. 'And so it just kind of caused some cognitive dissonance. I don't understand why my sister, or anyone, could want to work for Trump.'

He also described the president as 'a national embarrassment.'

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Book Paints Picture Of Exceptional Loyalty

The new book offers one of the clearest portraits yet of Harp's role inside Trump's political operation.

According to Haberman and Swan, Harp remained close to Trump even after his 2020 election defeat, accompanying him at his Mar-a-Lago residence and regularly supplying him with positive news coverage and supportive social media posts. She has also been widely reported to help prepare material for Trump's Truth Social account, including some of his most closely watched online messages.

What makes the account particularly striking is the description of Harp's personal devotion to the president. The reported handwritten notes, including one that declares, 'You are all that matters to me,' illustrate a level of attachment that reportedly even surprised senior White House figures.

According to the book, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles privately reacted to the dynamic by thinking, 'Where am I?'

White House Defends Trusted Adviser

The White House has strongly rejected suggestions that Harp's relationship with Trump is unusual.

Asked about Preston Harp's comments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Mail, 'Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team.'

A previous statement from White House spokesman Kush Desai offered an even stronger defence after early excerpts from the book emerged.

'No president has cultivated as much loyalty among their staffers and administration officials as President Trump. This is a testament to his commitment to our country and its people,' Desai said.

'Natalie Harp is a beloved White House Official, and the Fake News Media will never understand what it's like to be as trusted and admired as her.'

Harp first attracted Trump's attention in 2019 after publicly sharing her experience surviving cancer. Trump later invited her to speak during the 2020 Republican National Convention before bringing her onto his political team in 2022.

Since then, she has become one of the most recognisable members of Trump's inner circle, rarely appearing far from the president during public events or campaign appearances.

The latest claims offer another glimpse into the intensely loyal culture surrounding Trump, but it is Preston Harp's unusually personal criticism that has added a new dimension to the story. While the White House celebrates his sister's commitment, her own brother sees something altogether different, exposing a family divide that mirrors the polarising political figure at its centre.