A Pakistan-registered K2 Airways Boeing 737-400 cargo aircraft has disappeared over the Arabian Sea after its crew reported a navigation system issue during a flight from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, to Karachi, Pakistan.

The aircraft, operating as Flight KTA1732, was carrying five Pakistani crew members when contact was lost on the night of 7 July. According to reports, Pakistani authorities have launched a major search-and-rescue operation, but no wreckage or survivors had been located as of 8 July.

Plane Vanished After Reporting Navigation Problem

According to Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the crew contacted Karachi Area Control Centre at about 9.18 p.m. local time to report a navigational system issue.

Air traffic controllers attempted to assist the pilots by providing heading guidance as the aircraft continued towards Karachi. However, radar data later showed the Boeing 737 making abrupt heading changes and significant altitude fluctuations before contact was lost approximately 155 nautical miles (287 kilometres) west-southwest of Karachi over the Arabian Sea.

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The crew did not make any further radio transmissions or emergency distress calls.

The missing aircraft is a Boeing 737-400 converted freighter registered as AP-BOI. Aviation records show the 27-year-old aircraft entered service with K2 Airways in 2024 and is currently the airline's only aircraft.

Five Pakistani crew members were on board, including Captain Muhammad Rizwan Idris and First Officer Faisal Jatui.

Search Continues As Investigators Seek Answers

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority, Navy and Air Force launched a coordinated search operation shortly after the aircraft disappeared from radar.

Rescue teams have been searching a wide area of the Arabian Sea, where deep water conditions have complicated recovery efforts.

As of July 8, authorities had not confirmed finding any debris, wreckage or survivors.

K2 Airways said it was cooperating fully with investigators and expressed hope for the crew's safe recovery while offering support to their families.

The airline has not commented on what may have caused the aircraft to disappear.

Investigation Focuses On Final Moments Of The Flight

Officials have not determined the cause of the incident, and the investigation remains in its early stages. However, the reported navigation system issue is expected to form part of the inquiry, alongside the aircraft's maintenance history, flight data and communications with air traffic control.

Flight tracking information published by Flightradar24 indicates the aircraft's final recorded movements included unexpected heading and altitude changes before radar contact ended. However, investigators have not confirmed what caused those manoeuvres or whether they were linked to the reported navigation problem.

The Boeing 737 family has a long operational history worldwide, and aviation experts caution that a reported technical issue alone does not establish the cause of an accident or disappearance.

Authorities are expected to examine maintenance records, cockpit communications and any flight data that can be recovered once the aircraft's location is established.

The latest disappearance marks a significant incident for the Pakistani cargo carrier, with investigators continuing to search for evidence that could explain the aircraft's final moments. It has also renewed attention on recent incidents involving Boeing aircraft, including the fatal Air India crash in Ahmedabad last year in June, killing more than 240 people.