The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an urgent investigation in Chicago after a commercial flight was struck by pyrotechnics during Independence Day celebrations.

A Delta Air Lines flight was descending towards Midway International Airport when the cockpit crew encountered an unexpected mid-air hazard just moments before landing. Federal authorities are now scrambling to determine who was behind the reckless display that put dozens of lives at risk.

Mid-Air Impact

Independence Day celebrations in Chicago took a dangerous turn when a high-flying firework reportedly struck a descending Delta Air Lines aircraft.

During the descent into Chicago Midway International Airport on Saturday night, the captain of Delta Flight 1076 alerted air traffic control that a firework had struck the passenger jet. Radio transmissions captured by LiveATC.net reveal the pilot described feeling 'a big bang' moments before touchdown.

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Radio transmissions indicate the aircraft was flying at an altitude of between 200 and 250 feet (61 to 76.2 metres) when the strike occurred.

Pilot Reports 'Big Bang'

Radio transmissions capture the moment a flight crew member told the control tower: 'We just had a firework hit our plane', noting the encounter happened at roughly 200ft. The pilot added: 'We're just hoping it was just a mortar that went off underneath but definitely felt a big bang.'

The tower had already broadcast warnings about active pyrotechnics before the plane was struck. An air traffic control officer advised: 'Delta 1076... use caution, there are multiple homes near the approach end shooting off fireworks.'

A Delta flight arriving at Chicago's Midway International Airport on the Fourth of July reportedly made contact with a firework, the airline said.



Delta Air Lines Flight 1076 departed Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at 7:36 p.m. ET and landed at Midway Airport at 8:38… pic.twitter.com/vNjdwYPmrU — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 5, 2026

Discussing the widespread situation, the controller added over the radio: 'There have been multiple reports, as you can imagine. The city is aware. They said they would notify the Chicago police, but you know, I don't know what they will do.'

Aircraft Escapes Serious Damage

In a statement to the BBC, the Chicago Police Department confirmed the aircraft 'was struck by an unknown object', leaving the fuselage with 'minor paint damage'. The Federal Aviation Administration said the strike occurred at approximately 20:30 CDT, according to the BBC's US partner, CBS News.

ATC Communication: A Delta Air Lines A319 aircraft operating flight 1076 was reportedly hit by a firework while landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on Saturday, the Fourth of July (just before 8:40 p.m. Central).



Delta Air Lines Flight 1076, which was flying from… pic.twitter.com/Bpjr2AJxzM — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 5, 2026

Following its arrival, the Airbus A319 underwent a thorough inspection, which confirmed the aircraft had not sustained any structural damage, the airline said.

Fireworks Disrupt Air Traffic

While local and state authorities typically organise the largest pyrotechnic displays, amateur and unmonitored backyard fireworks remain widespread across the country. In the nation's capital, the National Park Service marked the historic milestone with a massive 40-minute display over the National Mall.

This prompted a temporary shutdown at the adjacent Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where flights were paused from Saturday afternoon to accommodate the fireworks display and scheduled military flyovers.

Safety Concerns Grow

These sweeping security measures in the capital demonstrate just how vulnerable commercial aviation can be to low-altitude aerial displays. While the Delta flight landed safely with only minor cosmetic damage, the incident serves as a stark warning to aviation regulators.

As consumer fireworks become increasingly powerful, tracking illegal launches near active flight paths remains a persistent challenge for local law enforcement.

With the FAA now reviewing the Midway Airport incident, safety advocates are calling for stricter enforcement zones around major transport hubs to ensure festive backyard celebrations do not pave the way for a major aviation catastrophe.