India has launched an urgent diplomatic intervention after a US military strike in the Sea of Oman resulted in the deaths of three seafarers. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday when the M/T Settebello was targeted while transporting Iranian oil, has sparked widespread outrage across India and placed a critical strain on the country's partnership with Washington. As the families of the victims grieve and labour unions demand immediate action, the tragedy arrives at an exceptionally volatile moment for India-US relations.

The M/T Settebello, a Palau-flagged tanker, became the scene of a major international incident when it was hit by US precision munitions during an operation to enforce a blockade of Iranian ports. The strike, which caused a catastrophic fire in the vessel's engine room, marks the first time that Indian nationals have been confirmed dead during this ongoing enforcement campaign. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to meet President Donald Trump at the G7 summit next week, the administration is now under intense pressure to navigate the crisis without derailing the broader strategic partnership.

The death of three Indian crew members has prompted calls for accountability from families, labour unions, and opposition politicians.

India Demands Answers After Fatal Strike

According to the US military, the strike on the Settebello followed the vessel's repeated failure to comply with instructions from American forces enforcing the blockade. However, the explanation has done little to calm concerns in India, where many fear that Indian nationals are being caught in a conflict that is not their own.

India's foreign ministry moved quickly after the attack, summoning Washington's Chargé d'Affaires and calling for an end to such operations against shipping vessels. Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that 'the attacks that are happening must stop', reflecting growing concern within the government about the safety of Indian seafarers working in the region.

Pressure is also mounting on Modi from labour groups and political organisations. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions argued that the government must respond firmly when Indian workers are killed by a foreign military in international waters. Political scientist Kanti Bajpai described the incident as an issue that has already become 'an irritant in a wobbling relationship' between India and the United States.

The Settebello was carrying a crew of 28 seafarers, most of whom were Indian nationals. The attack was not an isolated event. Just one day earlier, another commercial tanker, the M/T Marivex, carrying 24 Indian sailors, required a rescue operation after being struck by US forces in the Gulf of Oman. On Thursday, a third vessel, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer, was also targeted while transporting Iranian oil. That ship was carrying Indian crew members as well, although all were reported safe.

The series of incidents has intensified fears that Indian seafarers are increasingly exposed to danger as military operations continue across the region.

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Families And Seafarers Fear As India Prepares To Respond

As political leaders debate the diplomatic consequences, the families of the victims are seeking answers about what happened aboard the Settebello.

Rajesh Sharma, whose son was among those killed, said his only demand was for his son's remains to be brought home. He also questioned what happened during the attack and whether the crew received any rescue assistance before the deaths occurred.

Another grieving father, Ramji Chaurasiya, recalled speaking to his son just one day before the strike. 'He said everything was alright,' Chaurasiya told ANI before breaking down in tears.

The deaths have also caused alarm throughout India's maritime workforce. According to Manoj Yadav, general secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union, India supplies more than 300,000 merchant marine workers globally. Many serve on foreign-flagged vessels operating in high-risk waters, making them vulnerable when regional conflicts escalate.

Yadav said the recent attacks had created 'panic and fear' among Indian seafarers. He questioned why military force was used against commercial ships carrying no ammunition, arguing that authorities could have boarded and detained the vessels if necessary.

India's opposition has seized on the incident as a test of Modi's relationship with Trump. The Indian National Congress said the Prime Minister could not avoid responsibility if his widely publicised ties with the US President failed to protect Indian lives.

The deaths come during a period of increasing strain between the two countries. Recent disagreements have included Trump's claim that he helped mediate between India and Pakistan during a conflict last year, a statement New Delhi rejected. Trade disputes and Washington's developing ties with Pakistan have also added tension.

In response to the latest developments, India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has placed authorities on the highest level of alert. The government said it is closely monitoring the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas while coordinating with friendly maritime administrations and shipping companies. Officials warned that recent incidents have highlighted the growing risks facing merchant vessels and instructed all relevant agencies to remain prepared for any emergency involving Indian seafarers or maritime interests.

For now, New Delhi appears focused on protecting its citizens while seeking answers from Washington. Whether the United States offers the expression of regret that some analysts believe India is looking for could play a role in determining how the issue develops in the days ahead. What remains certain is that the families of the three men killed are still waiting for answers about how their loved ones became victims of a conflict unfolding far from home.