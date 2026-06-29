Malaysia has extended the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 by another year, reaffirming its commitment to solving one of aviation's most enduring mysteries more than 13 years after the aircraft disappeared.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced on Monday that the government had renewed its agreement with deep-sea exploration firm Ocean Infinity, allowing the underwater search to continue until 30 June 2027.

Flight MH370 vanished on 8 March 2014 while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Despite years of multinational search efforts across the southern Indian Ocean, investigators have never located the Boeing 777's main wreckage, leaving families without definitive answers about what happened to their loved ones.

MH370 Search Extended As Ocean Infinity Continues Hunt

Under the renewed agreement, Ocean Infinity will continue searching a remaining 7,428.54 square kilometre section of the designated search area. The company resumed the hunt under a new agreement with Malaysia last year, targeting a total area of 15,000 square kilometres after its previous search operations concluded in 2018 without success.

MH370 search deal with Ocean Infinity extended for another year#FMTNews https://t.co/GVgwypQmCE pic.twitter.com/N4jJ8CXhpP — Free Malaysia Today (@fmtoday) June 29, 2026

The contract continues to operate on a 'no find, no fee' basis. Ocean Infinity will receive $70 million (£51 million) only if the wreckage of MH370 is located, an arrangement intended to minimise financial risk for the Malaysian government while allowing another attempt to solve the case.

Anthony Loke said extending the agreement reflects Malaysia's determination to keep searching despite the years that have passed.

'This decision is a manifestation of the government's continuous and unwavering commitment to provide a closure for the next of kin of the passengers aboard flight MH370,' the transport minister said.

The extension covers the period from 1 July 2026 until 30 June 2027.

Malaysia also acknowledged that Ocean Infinity's operations will not be continuous throughout the year. The company is expected to temporarily redeploy its primary search assets to fulfil other commercial contracts between November 2026 and April 2027 before returning to complete the remaining search area.

Mystery Continues More Than 13 Years Later

The disappearance of MH370 remains one of the greatest unsolved cases in modern aviation. The aircraft vanished from radar during what should have been a routine international flight, triggering an unprecedented multinational search that stretched across vast areas of the Indian Ocean.

Despite extensive efforts over the past decade, investigators have been unable to determine the aircraft's final resting place. Previous underwater searches failed to locate the main wreckage, although debris believed to be from the aircraft has been found on coastlines bordering the Indian Ocean over the years.

Malaysia's latest decision signals that authorities are still unwilling to close the chapter without exhausting remaining possibilities. Rather than abandoning the search after repeated setbacks, the government has chosen to pursue one more opportunity using updated search planning and Ocean Infinity's specialist deep-sea capabilities.

For the families of the 239 people aboard the aircraft, every extension represents another chance that the mystery could finally be solved. While expectations remain measured after years of unsuccessful operations, the renewed search offers the possibility of recovering evidence that could explain how and why the aircraft disappeared.

Theories On MH370's Disappearance So Far

Based on the official evidence available today, the most widely accepted explanation among aviation investigators and many independent experts is that MH370 was deliberately diverted from its scheduled route by someone in the cockpit, although investigators have never been able to determine who was responsible or why.

The strongest evidence supporting this theory is that the aircraft's transponder and ACARS communication system were switched off in sequence, the Boeing 777 then made a series of controlled turns that would have required human input, and satellite 'handshake' data later showed it continued flying for about seven hours before ending its journey in the remote southern Indian Ocean. The official Malaysian investigation concluded that the aircraft's flight path had likely been altered manually but stopped short of assigning blame or identifying a motive.

Many aviation specialists believe the aircraft likely continued on autopilot for most of its final journey after the diversion. One commonly discussed scenario is that the cabin became depressurised, intentionally or otherwise, causing passengers and crew to lose consciousness from lack of oxygen while the aircraft continued flying until it exhausted its fuel and crashed into the ocean. This theory fits the satellite data and the absence of any distress calls, but investigators have stressed that there is no conclusive evidence proving exactly what happened inside the cockpit.

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By contrast, theories involving catastrophic mechanical failure, hijacking by passengers, military interception, alien abduction, or secret landings have attracted public attention but remain unsupported by credible evidence. Debris confirmed to have come from MH370 has washed ashore on islands and coastlines around the western Indian Ocean, strongly supporting the conclusion that the aircraft ended its flight in the southern Indian Ocean rather than landing elsewhere.

Despite years of speculation, the disappearance remains officially unsolved. Investigators have repeatedly said they cannot determine the cause without locating the main wreckage and the flight recorders.

At this stage, there is no guarantee the latest operation will locate the wreckage. Malaysian authorities have made clear that Ocean Infinity will continue examining the remaining search area before the agreement expires in June 2027, with the government's stated objective remaining the same as it has been since 2014: providing long-awaited answers to the families still waiting for closure.