A Tennessee school board member has been formally censured after making an inappropriate remark to a student during a public meeting, prompting scrutiny over conduct and accountability in local education governance.

Keith Ervin, who has represented District 1 on the Washington County Board of Education since 2006, was recorded telling a female high school student, 'God, you're hot', during a live-streamed meeting on 2 April 2026. The comment came after the student had been asking questions during a discussion on school planning and policy.

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The board voted 7–1 on 8 April to censure Ervin, issuing a formal statement of disapproval. While the measure does not remove him from office, it represents the strongest sanction available to the board. Ervin has apologised but said the remark was taken out of context.

Incident During Live Meeting

The exchange occurred near the end of a meeting that focused largely on long-term planning, including potential changes to school structures and student outcomes. After a student contributed to the discussion, Ervin made the comment while addressing her directly.

During the meeting, the remark was followed by a series of questions from the student about education policy and programme development. Laughter was heard immediately afterwards before the meeting continued.

The footage was later shared online, drawing wider attention beyond the local community. School officials confirmed the student was a minor, increasing concern among parents and prompting calls for disciplinary action.

Board Response And Censure

At a specially convened meeting, board members voted to censure Ervin, describing the comment as inappropriate and inconsistent with expected standards of conduct. Under Tennessee law, elected school board members cannot be removed by their peers. A censure instead serves as a formal reprimand placed on record. Any further action would require either legal proceedings or a public recall process.

Board members said the incident highlighted the importance of maintaining professional boundaries, particularly when interacting with students in official settings.

Ervin's Explanation And Apology

In a statement to News Channel 11, Ervin said the remark had been misunderstood and did not refer to the student's appearance. He said he intended to suggest the student was 'on a roll' during her contribution and acknowledged that his wording was inappropriate. 'I could have said it better,' he said, adding that he would be more mindful in future.

Ervin apologised to the student and her family, stating that he did not intend to cause offence and that the comment had distracted from what he described as a strong contribution by the student. He also urged the public to view the full meeting for context, noting that the widely shared clip represented only a brief moment from a longer discussion.

NEW: A Tennessee school board member is standing by his comments after telling a high schooler, "God, you’re hot," during a meeting.



No one was seen challenging Washington County official Keith Ervin after he made the comment and put his arm around the girl.



"God you’re hot,… pic.twitter.com/OszJieauHX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2026

Background And Ongoing Response

Ervin has served on the board for nearly two decades and has been involved in local education policy and planning decisions across the district. According to the board's official website, he is a self-employed dairy farmer, a member of Bethesda Methodist Church, and a graduate of David Crockett High School.

Records from earlier board proceedings show he was censured in 2009 over separate conduct during a public event. That history has been cited by some local residents in calling for further action.

The board has indicated it will review its conduct policies following the incident. Ervin remains in his position, and any attempt to remove him from office would require a formal legal process or a voter-led recall.