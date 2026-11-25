Former US press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump's message to a migrant caravan heading towards the US was: 'You are not welcome in the United States of America'.

Leavitt said migrants must use legal routes, complete the required paperwork and wait, warning that those who entered illegally would be turned away.

She made the remarks during a late-night Fox News interview on Tuesday, November 24. Her comments came as an estimated 1,500 migrants travelled through southern Mexico from Tapachula, according to an Aljazeera report.

Leavitt Says Migrants Must Use Legal Routes

'We have a legal way to enter this country. It takes time, and you must be patient,' Leavitt said. 'Fill out your paperwork and wait, like the rest of the law-abiding people around the world who are doing so, but you are not to come here illegally.'

She added: 'You will not be allowed to enter. You will be turned away.'

Leavitt said the Trump administration had been working to deport people in the US illegally. 'The Trump administration has been hard at work deporting illegal aliens from our interior, but there are many that still remain,' she said.

She argued that those people should continue to be removed 'as quickly and expeditiously as possible, so long as President Trump is in power'. Her remarks also followed Trump's warning that Mexico must stop migrant caravans travelling through its territory towards the US or face a doubling of tariffs.

The president made the threat in a Truth Social post on Thursday, November 12.

Trump Threatens Mexico With Higher Tariffs

'Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico. Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don't want,' Trump wrote.

He said a 'perceived loss' by Republicans in the midterm elections had emboldened migrants.

Republicans lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate after Democrats flipped multiple seats.

According to an Aljazeera, the caravan, called 'God With Us', was travelling towards Mexico City, more than 1,000km (621 miles) from Tapachula. Its members said they wanted to seek help from the Mexican government and protection from detention. The journey was likely to take at least several weeks, according to the outlet.

A Chiapas state government source estimated that about 1,500 people were taking part. Many families were among them, with parents carrying young children in their arms, strollers or on their shoulders.

Migrants Say Democratic Wins Offer Hope

Some migrants said the Democratic victories had raised their hopes of entering the US. Cesar Sandoval, a 47-year-old Nicaraguan who was deported from the US a few months earlier, said: 'There might be a light at the end of the tunnel, a way for us to get in,' the outlet cited. 'We believe the Democrats will help us,' he added.

The migrants were mostly from Central America. Tapachula is a transit point for people heading to the US, and thousands had become stranded there because of US entry restrictions and deportations, with few jobs, little healthcare and limited access to schools.

A separate group of about 100 Central American migrants who crossed the Suchiate River from Guatemala was stopped by Mexico's National Guard, immigration authorities and police in Chiapas. About 40 were detained, according to reports from Tapachula.

The larger caravan was the third to try to reach the US since September, according to the outlet's report. The previous two were broken up before leaving Chiapas, and their members were given temporary stay permits.

'As long as Trump remains president, the deportations will not stop,' said Ivan Porraz, a researcher at the College of the Southern Border.