President Donald Trump signed an executive order on 20 November telling federal contractors to coordinate congressional requests with the White House, four days before Democrats publicly announced demands for records from four companies linked to his son's $3 billion (£2.3 billion) investment firm.

The order forces contractors to notify the administration of congressional inquiries about their government work or communications, coordinate their replies, and hold back communications deemed privileged.

Firms that refuse risk losing their contracts and being barred from future federal work. Representative Jamie Raskin, the Democrat expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee in January, called it 'blatantly unlawful'.

An Order Signed Days Before the Record Demands

The timing is the story. On 20 November, the White House imposed new restrictions on contractors' responses to Congress.

On 24 November, Raskin's office went public with letters to Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket, and GrabAGun, all linked to 1789 Capital or its principals, where Donald Trump Jr has been a partner since days after the 2024 election. Hadrian, a defence contractor, falls within the order's scope.

Raskin said contractors have a 'duty and a right to speak truthfully when Congress calls'. The White House fact sheet framed the order as protecting executive privilege from congressional overreach, accusing lawmakers of harassing private companies.

From Smaller Fund to $3 Billion Darling

Raskin says 1789 Capital grew from a venture capital firm managing about $150 million (£115 million) into a $3 billion operation after Trump Jr joined, with its main fund returning roughly 200% as of June 2026.

Investigators want to know whether that run rested on luck or on inside access to government decisions.

Raskin points to similar timing elsewhere. Juul took a $5 million (£3.8 million) investment from 1789 in March 2025, and four months later Trump's Food and Drug Administration authorised the marketing of five of its products following a 2022 marketing denial.

Polymarket was still shut out of the US betting market when 1789 backed it, yet federal investigations into the platform were dropped, and a new round reportedly would value it at $21 billion (£16 billion).

GrabAGun, an online gun seller, went public through a deal tied to 1789's own leaders.

The Hadrian Money Trail

Hadrian shows the pattern Raskin is chasing. According to Raskin, two months after 1789 took a stake in early 2026, the Navy committed $900 million (£687 million) to the young manufacturer for submarine parts and the Army added a contract worth up to $80 million (£61 million).

By August, a new funding round valued Hadrian at nearly $8 billion (£6.1 billion), up from $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) months earlier. Raskin says chief executive Chris Power gave almost $500,000 (£382,000) to Republican fundraising in a single day in July.

Denials and a Widening Fight

Trump Jr and 1789 Capital deny any wrongdoing, and the firm's lawyers have called the probe baseless and politically driven, noting its strategy predates this administration. GrabAGun also rejects the allegations. The White House says the order simply defends longstanding executive privilege.

Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, dismissed that, calling the order part of an attack on Congress and promising Democrats are 'just getting started' ahead of their return to the House majority in January. No court ruling on the order has been reported