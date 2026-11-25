Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin mocked Donald Trump Jr.'s 'magical new clairvoyant powers' on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, while expanding an investigation into 1789 Capital. According to figures cited by Raskin, the firm's assets under management grew from $150 million (€137 million and £115 million) to $3 billion (€2.74 billion and £2.29 billion).

The investigation began in August 2026 after the firm invested in companies that subsequently received major federal contracts or favourable regulatory decisions. Trump Jr. joined 1789 Capital four days after his father's 2024 presidential election victory.

Raskin, the House Judiciary Committee's ranking member, questioned whether the investment timing reflected advance government information or improper political influence. Trump Jr. and the firm deny wrongdoing.

Raskin Seeks Records From Four Companies Linked to 1789 Capital

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Raskin announced requests for records from Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket and GrabAGun. The Maryland congressman sarcastically suggested that Trump Jr. had acquired 'magical new clairvoyant powers' or that government decisions were being manipulated.

Those accusations remain unproven. Raskin also cited a reported return of approximately 200% for 1789 Capital's main investment fund as of June 2026.

Defence manufacturer Hadrian Automation features prominently in the investigation. According to Raskin, the US Navy announced a $900 million (€821 million and £687 million) manufacturing commitment involving submarine components in March 2026.

The Army also awarded Hadrian a contract with a potential cumulative value of $80 million (€73 million and £61 million). Both developments followed 1789 Capital's investment in the company, prompting questions from Raskin about the timing.

Juul Labs faces similar scrutiny after 1789 Capital acquired a $5 million (€4.56 million and £3.82 million) stake in March 2025. Four months later, the Food and Drug Administration authorised five Juul products for marketing, including menthol pods.

Raskin questioned whether investors anticipated the regulatory decision. However, the investment's timing does not establish that confidential information was misused.

1789 Capital and Trump Jr. Reject Allegations of Improper Influence

Raskin also raised questions about Polymarket, whose federal investigations closed in July 2025. The prediction market platform publicly disclosed 1789 Capital's investment the following month.

GrabAGun, an online firearms retailer, went public through a merger involving a company affiliated with 1789 Capital's principals. Trump Jr. subsequently joined its board.

Raskin highlighted a proposed federal regulation that could ease direct firearms shipments, potentially benefiting online retailers. 1789 Capital has rejected the allegations. Its lawyer, Bill Burck, told the Associated Press that Raskin's accusations were 'personal attacks untethered to actual evidence'.

Trump Jr. also disputed corruption concerns during an Axios event the previous week, saying he had been an investor for decades. GrabAGun described Raskin's letter as 'a political document' and maintained that its regulatory input came through public comments.

Juul said it was reviewing the request and intended to cooperate with congressional inquiries. Raskin is seeking investment agreements, valuations and communications dating back to 1 November 2024.

The companies have also been asked to preserve potentially relevant records, including messages exchanged through Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram.