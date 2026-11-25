US President Donald Trump said NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang does not need to invoke the Fifth Amendment when he faces congressional questioning next week, urging him to 'tell the truth' as lawmakers examine national security concerns and the company's chip exports to China.

Huang is due to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee next Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee next Thursday. Lawmakers are seeking answers on whether Huang posed a national security threat or violated export controls on chips shipped to China.

Trump made the comments in an interview with the New York Post published on Tuesday night, November 24. Asked whether he would pardon Huang over any potential crimes, he left the possibility open but said he did not expect it to be necessary. He did not identify any specific offence.

Trump Says Huang Should Tell Congress the Truth

'I don't think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it's an interesting story for people,' Trump said of Huang's forthcoming testimony.

'I think I want him to just tell the truth,' he added.

Trump said Huang's lawyers would have to advise him, but described the NVIDIA chief as '100% aboveboard' and 'a very smart person'.

'It's always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary,' he said.

The Fifth Amendment allows witnesses to refuse to answer questions when their answers could incriminate them.

Lawmakers Prepare to Question NVIDIA Chief

Democratic and Republican members of Congress have both criticised Huang's reinstatement before receiving answers about national security and export controls. Their questions concern whether NVIDIA posed a national security threat or violated restrictions on shipping chips to communist China.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee session is scheduled for next Tuesday, followed by the Senate Banking Committee hearing next Thursday. Lawmakers have previewed a tough grilling for Huang.

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy has predicted Huang will plead the Fifth to avoid self-incrimination amid the possibility of criminal prosecution, according to the New York Post.

The dispute places Huang's return to the company's leadership alongside scrutiny of NVIDIA's role in supplying chips for a sector Trump considers important to US interests. The president said NVIDIA's success was essential for the United States to maintain an edge in artificial intelligence.

Trump Says He Intervened to Restore Huang

Trump said he had personally pressured NVIDIA's board to restore Huang and assured it that he faced no issues from the executive branch. He argued that NVIDIA choosing the wrong replacement would have been damaging to the country.

'If they picked the wrong person, that would be a terrible thing for our country in many ways,' Trump said.

The interview also touched on the separate controversy over Huang's personal relationships. Trump said he had not learned the details of additional affairs Huang admitted to before his reinstatement.

Huang's earlier reported affairs involved Alice Huang, described as an alleged Chinese spy and not related to Jensen Huang, as well as at least two company employees.

During the interview, Trump also reviewed NVIDIA's stock performance, noting that the share price had risen late in the day after falling earlier. He inspected the latest figures at the Resolute Desk. 'That's not bad, went down a couple of points,' he said. 'It really picked up at the end.'

Trump also raised the possibility of the US government taking an equity stake in NVIDIA, saying he had considered the idea but had not raised it with the company. He noted that Intel handed over 10% of its value to the government last year and said it was 'probably not too late' to discuss a similar arrangement with NVIDIA.