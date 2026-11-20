Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has urged Christians to marry, have more children, and raise them in the church, but her latest message has turned attention towards her own marriage, including her 32-year age gap with husband Nicholas Riccio and the timeline of their first child's birth.

Leavitt sparked the debate on Thursday, 19 November, after sharing a Washington Post article about Pew Research Center projections suggesting Muslims could overtake Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035.

'Get married, have more babies, raise them in the church, and teach them to love America,' she wrote on X.

Get married, have more babies, raise them in the church, and teach them to love America. pic.twitter.com/Zs96P8Jfd9 — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 19, 2026

While some users supported her appeal for stronger Christian families, critics questioned the contrast between her traditional family message and her own relationship history. One particularly pointed social media response criticised Leavitt for having her first child before marrying Riccio and mocked their considerable age difference.

The criticism has revived attention surrounding a relationship Leavitt has previously defended publicly.

Karoline Leavitt's Blunt Response to Marriage Critics

Leavitt, 29, and Riccio, 61, met in 2022 while she was campaigning for Congress in New Hampshire. They became engaged in December 2023 and welcomed their first child, son Nicholas Robert, known as Niko, in July 2024. The couple married on 4 January 2025, shortly before Leavitt became White House press secretary under President Donald Trump.

Their daughter, Viviana, was born on 1 May 2026.

Leavitt has previously pushed back against criticism of their 32-year age difference. During an Instagram question-and-answer session on 14 October, a follower asked what advice she would give women in age-gap relationships.

'Forget the haters and follow your heart!' she replied.

She also described marrying Riccio as the best decision she had ever made, praising him as a husband and father.

Motherhood Changed Her White House Career

Leavitt's family life has also influenced her professional decisions. On 27 August 2026, she left her position as White House press secretary, saying she wanted to spend more time with her two young children.

During her final-day interview with NewsNation anchor Markie Martin, she praised Riccio for moving to Washington and stepping back from his career to support her work and help care for their children.

She called him 'an angel and a blessing' to her and her children.

However, Leavitt has not stepped away from political commentary. Fox News announced on 5 October that she would become an on-air contributor from 1 November, offering political analysis across its platforms.

The Religious Forecast Behind Her Message

The Pew Research Center projections that prompted Leavitt's post estimate that Muslims could number 2.57 billion worldwide by 2035, narrowly exceeding the projected 2.52 billion Christians.

Fertility differences are a major factor. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women from other religious groups.

'It's the babies,' Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett said, explaining the demographic shift.

Alan Cooperman, Pew's director of religion research, cautioned against interpreting Muslim population growth as coming at the expense of Christians.

For Leavitt, the figures prompted a pointed appeal connecting marriage, motherhood, Christianity and American patriotism. But the reaction has brought her own family choices back into the spotlight, turning a debate about global religion into a much more personal controversy.