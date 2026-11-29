Andrej Karpathy says he used Claude to build a strategy-game-style map of the United States, with the AI model generating about 45,000 lines of code and drawing on 31 public data sources in roughly seven hours.

Modelled on the 'Civilization' strategy game series, the interactive project combines information about US population, economic activity, infrastructure and geography in an explorable map. Karpathy, who joined Anthropic in May 2026, shared the project on X on 26 November. He described it as fun to explore and suggested it could eventually be expanded into a game.

Karpathy has worked at OpenAI, Tesla and Anthropic. He also popularised the term 'vibe coding', which describes using conversational instructions to guide AI tools in generating and refining software.

Claude Generated 45,000 Lines of Code in Seven Hours

Karpathy said he built the application using Claude Code, Anthropic's AI coding tool, with the Opus 5.5 model in its desktop app. He said he used medium effort, with 'ultracode' enabled. In his 26 November post, he wrote that the project worked after '7 hours and 45K lines of code'.

He said Claude downloaded and parsed public data, adding that he had about half of his weekly Claude usage quota left. The development time and code count are figures supplied by Karpathy and have not been independently verified. He suggested the application could be expanded into a game rather than presenting it as a finished one.

31 Public Data Sources Feed the Interactive Map

Karpathy said the project draws on 31 public data sources, including the US Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Energy Information Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, US Geological Survey and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other sources include the US Department of Defense, National Park Service, Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The datasets cover elevation, land cover, gross domestic product, employment, power plants, mines, ports, airports, military bases, parks, universities, freight movements and natural disasters. Karpathy said the information was reconciled onto a hexagonal grid at a 25-kilometre scale. The grid allows different datasets to be mapped across the same geographical areas.

The project translates real-world statistics into features inspired by 'Civilization'. Economic output is represented as 'gold yield', while local industries shape city districts. San Jose, California, has a 'Campus', while Detroit is labelled 'Motor City'. The application includes 19 data 'lenses', a City View covering 524 metropolitan areas and nine advisers.

An Explorer allows users to examine data from more than 3,100 counties through tables and scatter plots linked to the map. Karpathy acknowledged that the project omitted some states and territories.

I asked Claude to populate a Civilization-style game map with real data from the US. Opus 5.5 downloaded and parse a ton of public data and 7 hours and 45K lines of code later... it works :)



- 31 real data sources including Census, BEA, BLS, EIA, NOAA, USGS, DoD, NPS, FAA, FEMA,… pic.twitter.com/HiXfcCLxeO — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) November 26, 2026

Karpathy's Career Spans OpenAI, Tesla and Anthropic

Karpathy was a research scientist and founding member of OpenAI from 2015 to 2017, according to his official biography. He joined Tesla in 2017 and served as its director of AI until 2022, leading the computer vision team responsible for Autopilot.

He returned to OpenAI in 2023 before leaving in 2024 to establish Eureka Labs, an AI-focused education venture. Reuters reported that Karpathy joined Anthropic in May 2026 to work on its pre-training team, which oversees large-scale training runs that establish Claude's core knowledge and capabilities.

The Project Applies Karpathy's 'Vibe Coding' Approach

Karpathy introduced the term 'vibe coding' in a 2 February 2025 post on X, describing a way of using conversational instructions to direct AI-assisted programming. Users describe what they want to build and provide further instructions based on the AI's output, often without closely examining the underlying code.

The US map applies that approach to collecting, processing and visualising information from public datasets. Karpathy acknowledged that some states and territories were missing. The accuracy of the underlying datasets and the application's outputs has not been independently assessed.