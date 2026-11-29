X is testing a feature that could save users from one of the most frustrating moments while scrolling: accidentally refreshing the feed and losing a post they had not finished reading. The proposed 'Undo Refresh' button would allow users to return to their previous position instead of having to search through newly loaded updates to find the content again.

The feature caught attention after ToonHive shared a demonstration on X, describing how users could recover posts they accidentally lost when refreshing their timelines. The post attracted nearly one million views, alongside thousands of reposts and likes, as users welcomed the possibility of having a second chance at finding disappearing content.

The test addresses a familiar problem for people who browse X regularly. A swipe or accidental refresh can replace the posts on screen before users have had the chance to read, save, or interact with them. For those who frequently scroll through busy timelines, losing an interesting post can mean struggling to find it again.

How X's Undo Refresh Feature Is Expected to Work

According to a report from Digital Trends, X is developing an option that allows users to reverse an accidental timeline refresh and return to the exact position they were browsing before the update.

The feature introduces an 'Undo' button that briefly appears after a refresh. Tapping it allows users to restore their previous feed position rather than having to scroll through a newly updated timeline.

The report cited an announcement by app researcher Aaron, who shared a demonstration of the feature on X. The video showed the undo option appearing after the timeline refreshed, giving users a short window to return to their earlier browsing position.

However, the exact duration for which the button remains available has not been confirmed. Digital Trends also noted that X had yet to announce when the feature would become available to everyone or whether its release would happen simultaneously across Android, iOS and the web.

The proposed addition is relatively small compared with major platform updates, but it addresses an everyday frustration for users who spend considerable time browsing their feeds.

Twitter/X is testing an “Undo Refresh” feature that lets you recover posts you accidentally lose when refreshing your feed. pic.twitter.com/7roX1Eo9rd — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 28, 2026

'These Posts Won't Slip Past My Fingers Anymore': Users React

The feature attracted enthusiastic responses after ToonHive shared the update, with some users celebrating the prospect of no longer losing posts because of an accidental swipe.

One commenter joked, 'These post won't slip past my fingers anymore', sharing an image that reflected the relief of finally being able to recover missed content.

Another user welcomed the development but questioned why X could not simply change the way refreshing works, suggesting that the platform should only reload the feed when someone deliberately swipes down.

Others expressed support for the idea, with one commenter saying they disliked Elon Musk but liked the feature. Another described it as a welcome step towards having an edit button without needing a blue verification badge.

Not everyone was impressed, however. One user bluntly questioned why the platform did not simply stop refreshing unexpectedly in the first place.

The reactions highlight how a seemingly minor interface change can address a common annoyance among social media users. While the feature does not prevent accidental refreshes, it could make them less disruptive by offering a quick way to recover a user's previous place.

For now, the undo option remains in testing, with no confirmed public release date. If introduced more widely, it could make scrolling through X less frustrating for people who have repeatedly watched interesting posts disappear after an unintended refresh.