Japanese Buddhist monk Takano Josen claims he smuggled copies of classified NASA UFO files into a commercially released PlayStation game in the 1990s. He told American Alchemy host Jesse Michels he had obtained the material at NASA's facility in Houston.

When Michels asked him to name the game, Josen could not remember the title.

Josen recalled working on a UFO television special in the mid-1990s. He named Meldac as a co-producer and described a PlayStation disc as a companion to the programme. The idea, he told Michels, was to direct viewers to the disc for what the programme presented as further evidence of UFO sightings.

Takano Josen's Claim About the NASA Files

Josen claimed he gained access to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he copied documents he described as classified. When he described what viewers would see on the disc, he spoke of indistinct objects in motion. 'It's not particularly impressive footage,' he told Michels. 'Lots of firefly-objects flying around.'

Josen also offered a theory about why NASA would have been reluctant to object to a commercial release. In his view, a protest from the agency would have lent credibility to the blurry images and videos. Whether NASA knew of any such material on a disc remains unverified.

The television special was one of several UFO projects Josen pursued. He founded the 'UFO Lovers' party, which advocated building facilities where extraterrestrials could land. In Ishikawa prefecture, he opened Cosmo Isle Hakui, a saucer-shaped venue housing space travel memorabilia.

A 1996 PlayStation Game Fits Part of Takano Josen's Description

One possible match is Yaoi Junichi Gokuhi Project UFO Wotsuie!!, also known as Top Secret Project Chase the UFO!!. Released in 1996, the game featured Junichi Yaoi, a late-night television presenter who had produced a number of UFO specials. The disc drew on those programmes and let players browse an international collection of photographs and videos.

Clary Business, the developer behind Umihara Kawase, created the game. Josen mentioned Meldac in connection with the television special he remembered. Those credits identify who worked on each production but leave open whether the special Josen described had a tie to the Clary Business release.

Why the PlayStation Game's Contents Leave Takano Josen's Claim Unresolved

In Japan, disc-based consoles such as the PlayStation and Saturn attracted a larger audience for this kind of multimedia collection than personal computers did. On the PlayStation disc, Yaoi appears on screen sitting at his computer as players browse. The photographs and videos were compressed to fit on the disc.

An estimate based on files extracted from the game and discussed on Reddit puts the combined total at about 1,100 photographs and videos. Much of the imagery resembles UFO footage shown on television during the 1990s. The collection fits Josen's broad description, but that resemblance offers little basis for tracing the origin of an individual image.

Josen did not identify a particular photograph or sequence from the 1996 game in his remarks to Michels. Whether the Clary Business release was the disc he remembered, and whether any material he described came from classified NASA files, remain open questions.