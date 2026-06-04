A sweeping new executive order signed by President Donald Trump is set to reshape a segment of the federal workforce, placing thousands of senior government employees in a category that could allow their dismissal without cause. The move, which expands presidential control over key agency roles, has already prompted legal concerns, political criticism and predictions of court challenges.

The order affects a smaller group of workers than initially anticipated. Still, critics argue it could have far-reaching consequences for the independence of the civil service and the government's ability to retain experienced personnel.

Why Trump's New Order Puts 8,000 Federal Employees At Risk

Trump's executive order reclassifies approximately 8,000 federal employees as at-will workers under a new category, Schedule Policy/Career (Schedule P/C). Most of those affected occupy senior GS-15 positions, the highest level in the federal civil service before entry into the executive ranks.

The employees include policy office leaders, chiefs of staff, regional directors, programme managers, senior communications officials, and personnel responsible for overseeing government spending and grants.

Unlike traditional civil servants, these workers could now be removed without the government having to establish poor performance or misconduct. Previously, federal employees generally had access to formal disciplinary procedures and appeal rights before termination.

The administration had initially estimated that as many as 50,000 positions could be reclassified. While the current order applies to a much smaller group, officials have not ruled out expanding the policy in future, NPR reported.

Trump has just signed an executive order that allows his administration to fire 8,000 federal employees without reason. pic.twitter.com/ECPEPZiWes — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 3, 2026

What At-Will Employment Means And Why Critics Are Worried

At-will employment allows an employer to terminate a worker without providing a specific reason, provided the dismissal does not violate the law. The federal government has historically operated differently, granting civil servants protections designed to shield them from political pressure and ensure continuity between administrations.

Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor defended the change, saying it is intended to strengthen accountability within government agencies.

'This is very much about accountability,' Kupor told reporters. 'It's also about a restoration, in our mind, of the democratic process.'

Kupor argued that federal employees responsible for implementing policy should be aligned with the priorities of the elected president.

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'This provides a mechanism, obviously, for people in those agencies to be able to be removed effectively at will,' Kupor added.

Opponents see the issue differently. Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, one of the groups challenging the policy in court, warned that removing job protections could affect essential public services.

'The people responsible for protecting our public health, safeguarding our environment, delivering our mail, managing our airports, protecting our public lands, and enforcing our laws should be allowed to do their jobs, not targeted by the same government they serve,' Perryman said.

Additionally, Perryman believed that when government experts can be dismissed without a valid reason, it affects more than just their jobs. People across the country may also lose access to important services they depend on every day.

Social Media Users See Court Fights On The Horizon

The executive order quickly sparked discussion online, with many social media users questioning whether the policy will withstand anticipated legal scrutiny. Some also criticised it, with one saying the executive order is 'nothing but BS just like him.'

'Another Executive Order soon to be in a court near you! everything going pear shaped for Trump,' one commented. A different commenter suggested that litigation is inevitable, writing, 'Expect court suit in 3-2-1. Keep the DOJ running from fire to fire...'

Them EO ain't nothing but BS just like him. — Cullen789 (@Cullen7891) June 3, 2026

Another Executive Order soon to be in a court near you ! everything going pear shaped for Trump — connie sullivan (@MrConnieS) June 3, 2026

Expect court suit in 3-2-1.

Keep the DOJ running from fire to fire… — Susan Wilson 💙🇺🇸VOTE🇺🇸💙 (@stevesgirl56) June 3, 2026

Some made speculations about what the order is for. 'Without reason' means they plan on firing the government employees that refuse to sign an illegal NDA,' one remarked.

“Without reason” means they plan on firing the government employees that refuse to sign an illegal NDA. — Lee (@1958ds) June 3, 2026

The administration maintains that the reclassification does not revive the historic spoils system because hiring procedures remain unchanged. However, legal experts expect ongoing lawsuits challenging the policy's legality and constitutionality.

As the debate continues, the issue could ultimately reach the Supreme Court, where broader questions about presidential authority over the federal workforce are already under close examination.