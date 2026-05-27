Justin Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from friends and political allies in Canada over his relationship with Katy Perry, with some urging the former Prime Minister to rethink reported wedding plans after his widely mocke d Coachella appearance earlier this month.

Trudeau, 54, and pop star Perry, 41, have been dating for around 10 months after both emerged from high-profile break-ups. Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, while Perry ended her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom last June.

The pair's chemistry has been evident from their first public sightings last summer, and talk of an engagement and a lavish European wedding has followed close behind, according to insiders, who now say the romance has reached a point where Trudeau's image as a former head of government is colliding awkwardly with Perry's pop-star world. That tension erupted into view when photos of the couple at the Coachella music festival in California spread online: Trudeau in a backwards baseball cap and fitted jeans, eating instant noodles, looking less like a statesman and more like a fan on a lads' weekend.

Social media users went in hard. Some compared him to a 2010 Justin Bieber impersonator, while others joked darkly about a 'midlife crisis' in real time.

One fan feared his next stop might be 'sagging his pants and grabbing his goodies.' That online mockery might have faded quickly, but people close to Trudeau are said to be far more alarmed than amused.

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A source familiar with Trudeau's circle paints a picture of unease around the Katy Perry relationship. 'Sure, Katy has a ton of money and brings her global fame into any relationship she gets into, but Justin is a former head of state, and his name and face can open a lot of doors,' the insider says.

'He came into this situation with a whole lot of credibility. It's weird that he's bending his lifestyle to fit Katy's and not the other way around.'

That shift, they argue, has been rapid. In less than a year, Trudeau has gone from a leader in dark blue suits steering Canada through a pandemic to one half of a glossy Hollywood couple, popping up in affectionate social media posts and festival crowd shots. 'This relationship is still in its first year, and it has totally transformed Justin's image,' the source says.

Pertinently, there has been no official confirmation from Trudeau or Perry that they are engaged or that a wedding is scheduled. Talk of a summer ceremony in Europe is based on anonymous briefings, not public statements.

Even so, the political question is clear enough. Allies who once presented Trudeau as a sober, progressive statesman now worry that he is, as one insider puts it, 'not much more than a social media personality' when seen alongside Perry.

'Justin thinks he can juggle being a voice of reason on the international stage and dating a larger-than-life personality like Katy, but that's not what's happening,' the source says. 'People take him less seriously than they did a year ago.'

The concern goes beyond optics. Trudeau may no longer lead the government, but he is still an MP and, in the eyes of many Canadians, still a representative of the country abroad.

The insider says some supporters feel he should be concentrating on Canada's difficulties rather than appearing to live it up in California. They point in particular to a trade dispute with the United States and a domestic mood in which Canadians are being encouraged to 'shop Canadian' and boycott the US.

'Canada is in the middle of a trade war with the United States, everyone is being told to shop Canadian and boycott the States and here is Justin very publicly ignoring that sentiment and being totally tone deaf,' the source says.

Friends Blame Stress And Heartbreak For Trudeau's Katy Perry Turn

Those who remain loyal to Trudeau offer a different explanation for his Katy Perry era. They argue that the former prime minister is still recovering from a punishing stretch in office that saw him confront COVID-19, economic upheaval and the disintegration of his marriage, only to be, as the insider bluntly puts it, 'basically getting booted out by the voters.'

'His defenders are all saying this is some sort of delayed stress reaction to what he went through when he was [Canadian] Prime Minister,' the source says. 'He got elected expecting politics as usual and then the world got hit with a pandemic and he had to steer the whole country through it. They say the toll that took on him cannot be understated.'

In that reading, Perry walked into the life of a man already emotionally 'beaten down,' who then fell hard and fast. The chemistry, the insider insists, would have been there regardless, but 'some of his friends are saying he would be keeping his head on a little straighter if he hadn't been so down in the dumps when they met.'

Those friends, however, are not winning the argument. The source describes Trudeau as 'very defiant' about the relationship and almost wilfully unconcerned about political consequences.

'Justin doesn't seem to care one bit about what people think. He's very defiant when it comes to this relationship and is charging ahead full speed,' they say. 'Anyone that wants to stay in his good books would be wise to be supportive because right now the sun rises and sets on Katy.'

If there is a risk calculation happening, it seems to be one-sided. The same source notes that if the relationship falters, Perry has an established global career and fan base to fall back on. Trudeau, in contrast, is still trying to rebuild his reputation and define life after office.

'If Katy and Justin don't work out in the long term, Justin is going to have a harder time recovering his good name than she will,' they say. 'Things have burned so hot and fast between them, the worry is that eventually it will flame out and it will be Justin that pays the price.'

There has been no official comment from Trudeau's office or Perry's representatives on engagement rumours, wedding venues, or any reassessment of his public role.