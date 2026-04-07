Romance rumours have followed Kelly Osbourne since her reported split from fiancé Sid Wilson. The reality television personality recently shared social media photos from an Easter Sunday outing at London's Dorchester Hotel with her son, Sidney, and tattoo artist Miles Langford.

Supporters of the 41-year-old have expressed hope that she finds happiness following the end of her engagement to the Slipknot musician. The couple, who share three-year-old Sidney, began dating in 2022 after years of friendship. Wilson proposed during her father Ozzy Osbourne's final concert in July, with Kelly's parents present.

Is Kelly Osbourne Dating Miles Langford?

Osbourne posted a series of images on 5 April showing herself, Sidney and Langford smiling together during afternoon tea. In one snap, both adults carry the boy, who gazes adoringly at Langford. Another photo captures the tattoo artist playing with Sidney and the family's dog.

She captioned the Instagram carousel: 'Had a fantastic time catching up with uncle @mileslangford having afternoon tea @thedorchester. Baby Sidney had the best time ever!'

Some observers interpreted the images as evidence of a new romance, noting the easy rapport between Osbourne and Langford. Others questioned whether she had moved on too soon from Wilson. Reports have suggested, however, that the former couple's difficulties predated their public separation.

Kelly Osbourne's Weight Loss Struggles

Read more The 'Broken Home' Fear: Why Kelly Osbourne Fought to Save Her Relationship Until the Very Last Minute The 'Broken Home' Fear: Why Kelly Osbourne Fought to Save Her Relationship Until the Very Last Minute

According to sources, Kelly and Wilson were already having problems even before Ozzy passed away. Despite this, the Slipknot member still proposed to Kelly in front of her beloved parents at Ozzy's final show.

Kelly struggled even more following the death of her dad. Earlier this year, the reality TV star admitted that she is still grieving the tragic loss of her father. Kelly was forced to shed light on her struggles after critics made fun of her appearance and described her as skeleton-like because of how much weight she had lost.

For many years, Kelly struggled with her weight. As a young girl, she was already on the heavy side and often received comments about her appearance. During a previous interview, she recounted the time when one of her agents told her that she needed to lose weight so that she could be a lead star.

As an adult, Kelly also struggled with losing weight. She had to undergo gastric sleeve surgery to help her maintain her weight loss. However, after her son was born, Kelly once again gained a considerable amount of weight, which resulted in her not wanting to be seen in public.

It was only recently that Kelly became more confident in her skin. However, when she stepped out in public for the BRIT Awards earlier this year, critics pointed out how thin she looked. Some accused her of taking Ozempic, while others said that she looked sickly and weak.

'To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can," she said in a since-deleted clip. "So to all those people, 'f--- off,' Kelly responded. Now, Kelly remains focused on her health, healing, and happiness — with or without a man by her side.