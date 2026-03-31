Kelly Osbourne is pursuing a determined bid to reclaim the Beverly Hills mansion known as the MTV House, the iconic set of the family's reality show The Osbournes. This follows her recent split from fiancé Sid Wilson and comes amid grief for her late father Ozzy, who died last July. The 41-year-old revealed that the family has asked the current owners at least ten times to sell back the six-bedroom property at 513 Doheny Road in the 90210 postcode, but each request has been refused.

The Osbournes moved into the Mediterranean-style mansion in March 2002, just as MTV cameras captured their chaotic family life. This catapulted Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon, and brother Jack into living-room fame from 2002 to 2007. The property was sold after the show ended, purchased by pop singer Christina Aguilera, who owned it for four years before selling it on. With Ozzy gone, the Black Sabbath legend having died of a heart attack on 22 July 2025 at 76, Kelly's determination to reclaim the house reflects a desire for a tangible connection to the past.

Kelly's Relentless Quest to Reclaim the MTV House

Kelly Osbourne shared the details in a video for Omaze's 'Homes That Made Me' series. Wearing a black dress with a pearl-embellished Peter Pan collar and her blonde hair in soft waves, she appeared changed by recent events.

'This was the house we filmed The Osbournes in,' she said. 'We've asked about ten times if we can buy it back, and they keep saying no, even though they're never even there, the people who currently own it. But it was a great house.' She added on Instagram: 'That house will always be one of the best places we ever lived, because that house changed my life.'

The attraction is clear. This was no ordinary home; it shaped Kelly's public persona, the wild child navigating teen years while her father muttered profanities at the dogs. The walls witnessed the chaos: Ozzy's quad bike crashes, Sharon's firm instructions, and everything in between.

Since its sale, the house has changed hands quietly, yet to Kelly it remains frozen in time, a museum of family highs and lows. The current owners appear resolute, absentee but unwilling to sell. Efforts reportedly increased after Ozzy's death, as if reclaiming the property might preserve some of those memories.

Heartache Piles on as Kelly Eyes the MTV House

Read more 10 Photos of Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Before Their Shocking Split: Did Someone Cheat? 10 Photos of Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Before Their Shocking Split: Did Someone Cheat?

A recent personal blow added to Kelly's struggles. Her engagement to Sid Wilson, the Slipknot frontman she has known since 1999, ended after just seven months. He proposed at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath gig in Birmingham on 5 July 2025, a moment turned bittersweet when her father died 17 days later.

The couple had been together for four years, raising 3-year-old Sidney on Sid's 100-acre farm in Iowa, a quiet contrast to Los Angeles. Grief proved overwhelming. A source told the Daily Mail, 'Kelly and Sid have made the decision to end their engagement. She has been having a tough time since her father's death. The process of grieving has been incredibly hard.'

Kelly has spoken openly about Ozzy's impact on her health, appearing 'unrecognisable' at recent events. Sharon is providing support, but the rural life has ended; co-parenting now spans states, with Kelly focused on motherhood. Insiders note they tried to navigate the mourning period together, but it ultimately proved insurmountable. Sid, 49 and namesake for their son, has stayed silent publicly so far.

The 'MTV House' pursuit arrives at a fraught moment. Tucked behind gates at 513 Doheny, it stands as a reminder of brighter, louder times. Kelly shows no sign of backing down; the family's bids continue, testing whether sentiment can sway hard-nosed owners in Beverly Hills real estate.