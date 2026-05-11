Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a settlement, meaning neither party needs to spend more money to defend themselves in court. However, reaching a settlement does not mean that all is finally well between the 'It Ends With Us' co-stars.

It has been revealed that Lively is still aggrieved over the fact that Baldoni never reached out to apologise for the things that she believes he did wrong. According to an insider, the lawsuit has impacted Lively's career, with the source claiming she has been branded as 'unhireable' and difficult to work with.

The Apology That Never Came

According to the insider, Lively is most upset over the fact that she never heard anything from Baldoni. In a way, the actress was reportedly hoping to receive an apology for all the trouble that her co-star had caused.

'She never imagined in a million years it would come to this, and nor did Ryan. The fact that they've had to settle the case without Justin needing to make an apology is the final insult to her, the icing on the cake,' the source said.

Millions of Dollars Poorer

The source also claimed that Lively lost a considerable amount of money following the lawsuit that she filed against Baldoni. The lawsuit's combined legal costs reached $60m (£44.4m), while the $300m (£222.2m) Lively had sought was not awarded. Even though she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are still technically rich, the financial toll was not an easy pill to swallow. The insider believes that the 'Gossip Girl' alum is in a difficult place right now.

'Blake's clinging to the one positive that this nightmare is finally over and she can move on with her life, but the reality is that she's in a very scary place right now, and it's come at such a horrendous cost that she may never recover,' the source said.

How Ryan Reynolds Supported His Wife

Luckily for the actress, Lively's husband stood by her side through it all. While Lively was preoccupied with the lawsuit, Reynolds made sure to take care of their home and their four children. However, the settlement has not been easy on the 'Deadpool' actor either.

'Ryan's been trying his best to cheer her up, but he's also very depressed by this ruling and worried for Blake, as well he should be. It's hard to imagine how she'll bounce back from this, her entire world has been turned upside down and then some,' the source said.

Shaken Up, Not Taken Down

A video of Blake Lively at the Met Gala 2026 red carpet on Monday has gone viral. pic.twitter.com/GQPtWiwRmp — Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2026

Lively, known for projecting a confident public image, is trying to focus on other things right now. However, there is no denying the fact that recent events have shaken her confidence. Still, she does not want the rest of the world to know that life has been very tough on her recently.

After reaching a settlement with Baldoni, Lively made her first public appearance at the Met Gala. Her attendance at the event drew a slew of mixed reactions from the public. Some of Lively's fans were thrilled to see her looking as stunning as ever despite the things that she went through in recent months.

However, critics questioned Lively's decision to attend the event. Some of them believe that it was untimely and accused her of having ulterior motives for showing up at the red carpet.