Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have reached a settlement in their ongoing legal dispute tied to the film It Ends With Us, ending a high-profile Hollywood clash that had been heading towards trial in the United States this month. The deal, announced in May 2026, comes after months of court filings, public accusations and a series of legal setbacks.

Earlier, a judge significantly narrowed Lively's claims in the weeks leading up to trial, leaving only a small number of issues still active. NBC News reported that according to a source familiar with the process, settlement discussions began in earnest after that ruling, with both legal teams meeting over the weekend before finalising an agreement shortly before a scheduled pretrial hearing. The terms of the settlement have not been made public.

It Ends With Lawsuit

Lively originally filed a complaint in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment during production, including claims about behaviour on set and concerns around filming intimate scenes. She also accused Baldoni and his production company of retaliation after she raised issues internally. Baldoni and Wayfarer strongly denied all allegations.

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In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit in January 2025, accusing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of defamation and extortion, claiming they attempted to damage his reputation and influence control over the film. That case, along with a separate defamation claim against The New York Times, was later dismissed by the court.

Months later, a federal judge had thrown out most of Lively's claims, leaving only limited allegations including breach of contract and retaliation-related issues. With a trial date set for 18 May, both sides were also preparing expert witnesses when the court encouraged them to review available testimony ahead of proceedings.

Baldoni and Lively's Joint Statement

Meetings over the weekend reportedly finalised the agreement, bringing an abrupt end to a dispute that had stretched for almost a year and a half and drawn intense public attention.

The joint statement begins on a positive note, saying the film It Ends With Us is 'a source of pride' for those who worked on it and that both sides support its goal of raising awareness about domestic violence.

However, the rest of the statements used has raised eyebrows. 'We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.' Although this does not admit wrongdoing, it does openly recognise that Lively raised concerns and that those concerns were taken seriously enough to be addressed in the settlement process.

It then adds, 'We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments.' This is the line that people are reacting to. It is not entirely an admission that the set was unsafe or improper, but it is a statement of principle. In legal settlements, this kind of wording is often used to signal values without confirming specific allegations.

The statement also says it hopes the agreement 'brings closure' and allows everyone to 'move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.' In simple terms, this is about ending the dispute and lowering tension, both in real life and on social media. It is not pointing to new facts about what happened during filming.

Taken together, the message is carefully worded. It recognises that concerns were raised and should be taken seriously, but it does not say those concerns were proven. It also does not confirm unsafe conditions or assign blame to either side. This is typical in high-profile settlements, where both parties often avoid language that could be used as an admission in future disputes.

Even though the court case is now closed, the discussion around the film has not fully gone away. Mostly, it had fans wondering what really happened behind closed doors, like the fallout rumours between Lively and Taylor Swift. Or, Baldoni's initial strategy to drag Swift and other celebrities into the courtroom.

At the same time, people are still debating what the claims meant, how they were handled, and what the settlement might suggest, especially since the full terms have not been made public.