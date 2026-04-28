A US court has granted an emergency restraining order involving General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms following allegations raised by her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, concerning her mental health, housing instability, and ability to care for their 12-year-old daughter.

Court documents outline a series of claims that include reported psychiatric treatment, financial difficulties, and concerns over erratic behaviour, all of which are now subject to ongoing judicial review.

Emergency Restraining Order Granted in Custody Case

Brandon Barash, also known for his role on General Hospital, filed for an emergency restraining order, which was approved by a judge. The order is linked to an ongoing custody dispute involving the former couple's daughter.

According to court filings cited by TMZ, the judge granted the request while further assessment is carried out. The current arrangement allows Kirsten Storms supervised visitation with her daughter as the court continues to evaluate the situation. A further hearing is scheduled this week to review the status of the order.

Allegations of Instability and Housing Concerns

Court documents allege that Storms experienced prolonged housing instability between September 2024 and June 2025, reportedly moving between hotels and staying with friends. Barash claims that during this period, she frequently changed accommodation due to concerns that she was being followed.

The filings also state that Storms faced eviction proceedings from a landlord in Tennessee. Barash further claims that financial pressure contributed to instability, including an alleged threat of vehicle repossession and a $5,000 loan (roughly £3,700) he says remains unpaid.

These claims have not been independently verified beyond court documentation.

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Mental Health Allegations and Reported Hospitalisation

The most serious allegations outlined in the restraining order application relate to Storms' mental health. Barash claims that in May 2025, Storms contacted him, stating she was experiencing 'delusions and hallucinations' and did not feel able to care for their child during her parenting time.

Court filings further allege that Storms was taken to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric hold, reportedly with assistance from Barash's current wife. It is claimed that after discharge, Storms resumed normal activity without reference to the incident.

Additional allegations included in the documents state that Storms later reported fears of break-ins at her apartment and believed items were being moved or tampered with. Barash also references concerns raised by one of Storms' friends regarding possible substance use and episodes of emotional distress.

Custody Arrangements Under Court Supervision

As part of the restraining order, Storms is currently permitted supervised visitation with her daughter while proceedings continue. Barash has argued in court filings that the reported behaviour raises concerns about her ability to provide stable care.

The custody arrangement remains temporary and subject to change depending on upcoming judicial decisions. The court has not issued any final ruling on long-term custody or parental rights.

Timeline of Reported Incidents in Court Filings

Court documents referenced in media reports outline a sequence of alleged incidents over the past year. Between late 2024 and mid-2025, Storms is said to have experienced repeated changes in accommodation linked to fears of being followed.

In May 2025, the alleged psychiatric episode and hospitalisation reportedly took place. Later in November 2025, Barash claims Storms reported incidents involving suspected break-ins and interference with her belongings.

More recently, Storms posted a video suggesting she had been hacked, which has been referenced in the broader concerns raised by Barash in court filings.

Legal Proceedings Continue as Judge Reviews Case

The restraining order remains in place pending further review. A judge is expected to reassess the order and custody arrangements this week as part of ongoing proceedings in the case.

Representatives for Kirsten Storms have not publicly responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting, and her legal position in relation to the allegations remains unclear as the case progresses through the court system.