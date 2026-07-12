Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell has died aged 39 after a four-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The respected ceramics and decorative arts specialist, who became one of the BBC programme's youngest experts, used her final years to raise awareness of brain tumours while continuing her work in the antiques world.

Burrell, known to viewers for her warmth and expertise, earned admiration not only for her knowledge of antiques but also for the way she documented her illness and spoke openly about living with a terminal diagnosis.

Theo Burrell's Family Confirms Her Death

Burrell's family announced her death in a post shared on her official Instagram account.

'It is with great sadness that I share the news that Theo passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday afternoon. Neither she nor her medical team foresaw this happening quite so quickly,' the post read.

'She saw life events like her son's first day at school and her wedding that a little over 4 years ago we thought she'd never see,' it added.

Who Was Theo Burrell?

Theo Burrell was a Scottish antiques expert, auctioneer and television personality best known for appearing on the BBC's 'Antiques Roadshow'. Specialising in ceramics and decorative arts, she became one of the programme's youngest experts and developed a reputation for making antiques accessible to audiences of all ages.

Rising Star In The Antiques World

Before becoming a television personality, Burrell built a career as an auctioneer and antiques expert specialising in ceramics and decorative arts. Her interest in history, craftsmanship and fine objects led to a successful role in the auction industry.

In 2018, she joined the BBC's 'Antiques Roadshow', where her approachable style and specialist knowledge quickly made her a popular member of the programme's team of experts. Whether valuing delicate porcelain, historic ceramics or decorative collectibles, Burrell had a gift for explaining the significance of items in a way that resonated with viewers.

She went on to become one of the programme's most recognisable specialists, known for her enthusiasm for ceramics and her ability to explain historical details in clear, engaging terms. Viewers responded to her warmth and evident enjoyment when uncovering the stories behind family heirlooms.

Husband Alex And Life Away From The Cameras

Away from television, Burrell focused on her family life with her longtime partner, Alex. The couple married in 2026 after many years together, a milestone she had once feared she would never reach following her cancer diagnosis.

The pair also shared a young son. Following her death, Burrell's family reflected on the experiences she was able to share with them despite her prognosis, including seeing her son's first day at school and celebrating her wedding.

In the statement announcing her passing, her loved ones described her as 'an incredible person' who worked tirelessly for her family and friends while also dedicating time to raising awareness of brain cancer.

Theo Burrell's Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Burrell's life changed in June 2022 when she sought medical attention after suffering severe headaches and migraines. Scans revealed she had glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

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Doctors initially gave her a life expectancy of just 12 to 18 months. She underwent brain surgery followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and despite periods of stability, remained open about the challenges of living with a terminal illness.

Rather than stepping away from public life, Burrell chose to share her experience through social media, posting updates about treatment, hope and uncertainty. Her account attracted thousands of followers, including people facing similar diagnoses.

In one of her final posts, she reflected on surpassing the life expectancy she had originally been given, expressing gratitude for witnessing milestones she once believed were impossible.

Campaigning For Brain Cancer Research

Following her diagnosis, Burrell became an advocate for improved brain tumour research and treatment. She spoke publicly about the need for increased government funding, faster diagnoses and wider access to clinical trials.

In 2023, she became a patron of Brain Tumour Research, using her platform to raise awareness of glioblastoma and support families dealing with similar conditions.

Tributes following her death referred to her professional work alongside her support for brain cancer research. Brain Tumour Research praised her determination to improve outcomes for future patients and said it would continue to pursue the mission she supported.

Burrell's work in the antiques world, along with her campaigning on brain cancer and the example she set by continuing to mark family milestones after her diagnosis, remains part of her legacy.