Sir Keir Starmer formally stepped down as UK prime minister on Monday, declaring 'my work is done' before travelling to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to King Charles III.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, the outgoing Labour leader said he was 'passing the baton' to Andy Burnham, who is set to become Britain's next prime minister following an audience with the King.

Starmer's departure brings to an end a premiership that followed Labour's landslide general election victory in 2024. Before entering Downing Street, he spent six and a half years rebuilding the party after its heavy defeat in the 2019 election.

In his final address as prime minister, Starmer framed his resignation as the conclusion of that political project, arguing the government had strengthened Britain's economy, public services and international standing during his time in office.

Keir Starmer Says 'My Work Is Done' Before Leaving Downing Street

Addressing journalists outside Number 10, Starmer reflected on his journey from Labour leader to prime minister, describing the role as 'the privilege of my life'.

'I'm about to visit His Majesty the King to offer my resignation and close the book on my time as prime minister,' he said.

'My work is done. In six-and-a-half years, I took our party from a historic defeat in 2019, changed it so it was fit to face the country, and won a landslide general election victory in 2024.'

Starmer argued that Britain had become 'stronger and fairer' during his premiership, pointing to what he described as a stronger economy, improvements in public services and shorter NHS waiting times. He also cited reductions in immigration, a stronger defence posture and an enhanced international reputation among the achievements of his government.

Rather than dwelling solely on policy, however, Starmer devoted much of his farewell speech to the people he encountered while serving as prime minister.

He said the most humbling part of the office had been witnessing acts of 'resolve, grit, decency, and compassion' from members of the armed forces, NHS staff and volunteers working in communities across the country.

The outgoing prime minister also warned that Britain continued to face external threats from those seeking to exploit division.

'We face a world now where our enemies will stop at nothing to divide us because of our values, our freedom, our decency, and frankly, because of our unflinching resolve towards the brave people of Ukraine,' he said.

Starmer argued that despite political disagreements over how to solve the country's problems, Britain possessed the resilience and shared values needed to overcome them.

Starmer Offers Full Support to Andy Burnham

One of the clearest moments of Starmer's address came as he publicly endorsed his successor. 'So, as I now pass the baton to Andy Burnham, I wish him every success. He has my full support,' he said.

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Burnham is expected to become prime minister later on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. His administration is already preparing to introduce its first policy announcements, with his office signalling plans to prioritise cost-of-living measures and other domestic issues.

Starmer also used his final appearance outside Number 10 to thank those closest to him during his time in office, including his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, their children, political advisers, civil servants and Labour Party staff.

He stressed that political achievements are never the work of one individual.

'For all the focus on individuals, politics will always be a team sport, and the changes we've delivered for our country and our party belong to everyone who has fought for them,' he said.

Despite being forced from office after losing the confidence of much of his parliamentary Labour Party, Starmer ended his farewell speech on an optimistic note. 'I thank the British people for the opportunity to serve. I go with good grace. I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved.'

The speech marked Starmer's final public appearance as prime minister before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign, bringing his premiership to a close and clearing the way for Andy Burnham to take office as Britain's new leader.