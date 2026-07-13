Two men have died after entering the water to rescue two children who got into difficulty at Seaton Carew beach on Sunday afternoon. The incident, which began at around 3.45pm on 12 July, prompted a large emergency response and led a senior officer to urge people not to enter open water.

The men had gone into the sea to help the youngsters after the alarm was raised, but both then got into difficulty themselves. Despite extensive efforts by emergency services on the sand, they were pronounced dead a short time later. The children were safely brought ashore and taken to hospital for checks and treatment.

Following the double death, Superintendent Glen Ward warned members of the public about the risks of swimming in open water and asked beachgoers to think carefully before entering the sea, particularly in unregulated areas.

Rescue Attempt At Seaton Carew Beach

The sequence of events began when concerns were raised about two children struggling in the water. The two men entered the sea to assist them but encountered difficulties themselves.

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Emergency teams arrived within minutes. A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said they received a call at 3.45pm to reports of an incident on the beach. Three ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and three crews from the Hazardous Area Response Team were sent. Support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service was also requested, with their team attending by road.

People on the promenade and dunes watched as paramedics set up in what is known locally as 'The Sandy Car Park'. A red and white coastguard helicopter hovered low over the shoreline in front of the dunes, while a Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessel headed towards the casualties. Footage recorded by onlookers along the North Gare sands showed the scale of the response.

Superintendent's Warning Over Open Water Risks

Rescue teams brought the two men out of the sea and began treatment on the beach. Despite receiving emergency care from multiple medical teams, both were pronounced dead a short time later. The two children they had entered the water to help were taken to North Tees Hospital for further checks and treatment.

Superintendent Glen Ward said: 'Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of both the men involved in this tragic incident today. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, sadly both men were pronounced dead a short time after being brought out of the sea.'

Cleveland Police said specially trained officers are supporting both families. Superintendent Ward confirmed the deaths are not being treated as suspicious and that a file will be prepared for the coroner.

He also issued a wider appeal about water safety, saying: 'I would like to remind everyone that open water comes with serious risks. We know it is inviting in the hot weather, but we would encourage people to refrain from entering any open water at all. Today we have sadly seen the true tragedy that can happen as a result. Please take extra care and enjoy the warm weather as safely as possible.'

BREAKING: Two men have died after going into the water in a rescue attempt at Seaton Carew beach in Hartlepool.



They were trying to help two children who had got into difficulty, Cleveland Police said.



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Community Left Reflecting After Beach Incident

Crowds had gathered along the Seaton Carew promenade throughout the afternoon during hot weather, with many people on the beach and in the sea before the emergency response began. Members of the public then saw the rescue and medical efforts on the sand as emergency services worked at the scene.

Police said the emergency response at the resort has now concluded. The families of the two men continue to receive support from specially trained officers following the fatal outcome of the rescue attempt.