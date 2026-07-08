Cristiano Ronaldo fought back tears after Portugal's 1-0 defeat by Spain ended his final FIFA World Cup campaign, bringing the legendary forward's 27-year journey on football's biggest stage to a heartbreaking close.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had hoped to cap his final World Cup by leading Portugal to the quarter-finals for a second consecutive tournament. Instead, Mikel Merino's early second-half strike sent Spain through to the round of 16 in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, 6 July, leaving Ronaldo's dream of lifting the World Cup trophy forever unfulfilled.

Visibly emotional after the final whistle, Ronaldo admitted he had no regrets despite the painful exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Portugal's defeat, marking his final-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. https://t.co/AgqYebBVEb pic.twitter.com/XaBvKem8TJ — BSN (@Barristerstreet) July 6, 2026

'I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That's the life of a footballer. You have to move forward,' he said.

For Ronaldo, the defeat marked the end of a remarkable 27-year World Cup career spanning six tournaments and 27 appearances. Only Lionel Messi has made more World Cup appearances, with 30, but unlike his long-time rival, Ronaldo retires from football's biggest tournament without ever winning the trophy.

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At 41, there is little doubt Ronaldo will be remembered as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the game. While he has shown he can still compete at the highest level, he confirmed before the tournament that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his last.

'It was my last World Cup, yes. But as for the rest, there's time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment,' Ronaldo said.

The defeat therefore brought the curtain down on a remarkable 27-year World Cup journey spanning six tournaments. Ronaldo finished his career with 11 goals on football's biggest stage, scoring once in 2006, once in 2010, once in 2014, four times in 2018, once in 2022 and three times during the 2026 tournament.

He also leaves with another unique achievement. Ronaldo became the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, finding the net in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions.

Will There Ever Be Another Ronaldo?

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez believes football may never witness another player quite like Ronaldo, paying tribute to the veteran after what proved to be his final World Cup appearance.

'We're talking about an icon in football. There aren't many Cristiano Ronaldos. We have to be thankful for what he did at this World Cup, he wanted to win it, as a player, a captain, on a human level, we'll all take it with us forever,' Martinez said.

Martinez kept Ronaldo on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, hoping the veteran forward could produce the moment that would keep Portugal's World Cup hopes alive. Instead, Spain held on for victory, prompting criticism from some who believed Ronaldo should have been substituted earlier.

While the Portugal coach paid tribute to Ronaldo after the defeat, many supporters did not hide their frustration with Martinez. Most questioned his decision-making during the Portugal-Spain match, believing he could have done more to keep Portugal's World Cup campaign alive.

Roberto Martinez is an embarrassment. Gonçalo Ramos stays on the bench. Ronaldo does what he wants… again! Portugal were a freak show… a circus. Martinez so weak. — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 6, 2026

Following Portugal's disappointing World Cup exit, Martinez stepped down as head coach. It has yet to be announced who the Portuguese Football Federation will appoint as his successor.

Ronaldo leaves the World Cup without the one major honour that eluded him throughout his career. Even so, his record-breaking achievements, longevity and influence on the game have cemented his place among football's all-time greats, ensuring his legacy will endure long after his final appearance on the sport's biggest stage.