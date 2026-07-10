Former Conservative minister and television personality Ann Widdecombe has died at the age of 78. Her passing brings to a close one of the most distinctive and often controversial careers in modern British politics.

The announcement was made on 10 July by her management team, which described Widdecombe as a 'consummate professional' who remained passionate about public service and political debate until her death. Widdecombe served as a Conservative MP from 1987 to 2010 before later becoming associated with the Brexit Party and Reform UK.

Known for her outspoken views and unmistakable public persona, Widdecombe once joked that she would 'repel all boarders' rather than marry, a remark that reflected the self-deprecating humour she often used when discussing her lifelong single status. She never married and frequently said that finding a husband had never been a major priority in her life.

From Westminster Minister to Household Name

Born in Bath on 4 October 1947, Widdecombe entered Parliament in 1987 as the Conservative MP for Maidstone, later representing Maidstone and the Weald. She later became a Home Office minister and employment minister under Prime Minister John Major, earning a reputation as one of the party's most uncompromising figures.

She became widely known beyond Westminster in 1997 after describing fellow Conservative politician Michael Howard as having 'something of the night about him,' a comment that entered British political folklore and remained one of the most memorable remarks of her career.

After leaving Parliament in 2010, Widdecombe successfully reinvented herself as a media personality. Her appearance on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing made her a household name among a new audience, with viewers embracing her determination despite consistently low scores from judges. She was eventually eliminated on week 10 of the competition. Beyond Strictly, she also wrote columns, appeared on panel shows, and published books, ensuring her visibility long after her parliamentary career ended.

A Polarising Political Figure

Throughout her career, Widdecombe was known for socially conservative views rooted in her Christian faith. A convert to Roman Catholicism in 1993, she campaigned against abortion and frequently spoke on issues involving family values, religion, and social policy. Her views often sparked debate and criticism, particularly regarding same-sex relationships and other cultural issues.

She became a prominent supporter of Brexit during the 2016 referendum campaign and later served as a Member of the European Parliament for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party between 2019 and 2020. In 2023, she joined Reform UK and continued campaigning on issues including immigration and national sovereignty.

Tributes Across the Political Divide

Following news of her death, tributes began emerging from across the political spectrum. Supporters praised her willingness to defend her beliefs regardless of political pressure, while critics acknowledged her influence on national debates even when they disagreed with her positions.

Widdecombe's career spanned nearly four decades and included roles as minister, author, broadcaster, and campaigner. Whether admired or criticised, she remained one of the most recognisable figures in British public life.

Her death marks the end of a political journey that took her from the Conservative front benches to television screens and, ultimately, to the forefront of Britain's Brexit-era political realignment.