Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she is open to a lavender marriage after nearly five years of celibacy. Having experienced a failed marriage and multiple public cheating scandals, the reality star's latest confession highlights her changing approach to romantic relationships.

During the 26 November episode of The Kardashians (Season 8, Episode 8), titled 'The Next Drama', influencer Colt Paulsen suggested a lavender marriage, historically an arrangement used to conceal one or both partners' sexual orientation. Kardashian welcomed the suggestion, responding, 'I'm down with anytime', although she subsequently questioned whether she wanted the responsibility of caring for another person.

Lamar Odom: A Marriage Marred by Infidelity

Kardashian married former NBA star Lamar Odom in September 2009 after knowing him for approximately a month. Their whirlwind romance eventually deteriorated amid infidelity and Odom's struggles with substance abuse, prompting Kardashian to file for divorce in 2013.

Despite their separation, Kardashian remained by his side following his near-fatal overdose in 2015. Their divorce was eventually finalised in December 2016.

Their marriage recently returned to the spotlight following Netflix's Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom. Kardashian condemned Odom's suggestion that marrying her had partly served to increase his celebrity profile, challenging her understanding of a relationship she had considered genuine.

Tristan Thompson: History Repeats Itself

Kardashian began dating Tristan Thompson in 2016, but their relationship faced its first major public cheating scandal in April 2018, just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. Further controversy followed in February 2019 involving Thompson and Kylie Jenner's then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

Despite the scandals, Kardashian reconciled with Thompson in 2020. However, in January 2022, the basketball player confirmed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while romantically involved with Kardashian and publicly apologised.

The revelation preceded the arrival of their second child, Tatum, via surrogate. Kardashian subsequently acknowledged on Call Her Daddy that rebuilding trust had proved difficult and that she would not have reconciled after his first infidelity had they not shared a child.

Why Khloé Is Choosing Celibacy

During her 18 November episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, Kardashian identified with demisexuality, which involves experiencing sexual attraction after developing an emotional connection.

She acknowledged that pursuing another relationship could jeopardise the stability she had established, admitting she feared another experience resembling her past.

'I'm in such a good place that I'm afraid to ever do something that might ever turn out the way that my past has been,' she explained.

Nevertheless, Kardashian admitted occasionally missing physical affection, particularly kisses and hugs, without necessarily desiring sex. She has also deliberately prioritised motherhood, explaining that remaining single allows her to be more present for her children.

Why a Lavender Marriage Now Appeals to Khloé

Historically, lavender marriages offered protection from societal discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. Contemporary discussions have broadened to include arrangements built around companionship, practical support and mutually agreed expectations.

There is a notable contrast between Kardashian's disappointment over Odom's apparent motivations for marrying her and her openness to an arrangement in which expectations would be transparent from the outset.

Her comments do not constitute a definitive marriage plan, and celibacy does not necessarily indicate a rejection of romance. However, her relationship history and recent admissions suggest that companionship, emotional security and personal independence have become increasingly important considerations in her approach to marriage.