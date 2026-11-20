Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori are facing fresh copycat accusations from fans, who have compared their revealing underwear looks across Instagram, extending a fashion debate involving the SKIMS founder and the current wife of her former husband, Kanye West.

For months, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaigns have drawn comments accusing the billionaire founder of copying Bianca Censori's wardrobe. Censori's own underwear images, shared in November 2025, prompted comparisons with SKIMS. Fans remain divided over who wore the look first.

The debate is not new, but Censori's proposed clothing venture gave followers another reason to revisit earlier photographs and compare the two women's approaches to lingerie.

Who Copied Whom First

The timeline refuses to settle the argument. Kardashian faced comparisons after a nude leotard, tights, and fairy-wings SKIMS ad landed days after Censori's see-through Grammys appearance in February 2025. Supporters countered that Kardashian wore sheer tights and flesh-toned bodysuits long before Censori entered the picture, pointing to older SKIMS shoots. Both styles have histories stretching back years.

The physical resemblance only sharpens the comparisons. The two women have worn similar hairstyles and revealing shapewear, prompting discussion across social media. The chatter has even gone mainstream, with broadcaster Jenna Bush Hager likening Kardashian's cropped hair to Censori's after Kardashian appeared at a Paris Fashion Week show.

Bianca's Lingerie Launch Adds Fuel

Censori added to the discussion by teasing her own label, simply called Bianca, with six lingerie photos posted to Instagram in November 2025. The label was advertised for an 11 December launch. The previewed designs included full-coverage bras, tights, and vintage-inspired pieces, a departure from some SKIMS seamless basics, yet fans immediately drew comparisons. Censori tagged Marc Jacobs in her posts, though the fashion house told The Independent it was not working with her.

The commercial comparison is understandable. SKIMS, co-founded in 2019, secured a $5 billion (£3.82 billion) valuation in November 2025, according to its financing announcement. Whether Censori intended to compete with Kardashian remains unconfirmed.

A Source Pushes Back

Not everyone buys the rivalry. A source close to Censori told The Sun in November 2025 that she had no interest in a brand war and wanted to establish her own artistic identity. The source suggested she would rather be compared with artists Marina Abramović and Jeff Koons than with Kardashian. That account offers a different explanation for the collection, although Censori has not publicly confirmed those motives. Nor has Kardashian publicly accused Censori of copying SKIMS in the reports reviewed.

Why It Keeps Happening

Every thread leads back to Kanye West. He married Censori after his divorce from Kardashian was finalised in 2022, and the family connection continues to attract attention. West himself claimed in April 2025 that Kardashian wanted Censori to model for SKIMS, an alleged crossover that has not been independently confirmed. No reliable evidence establishes that Censori appeared in an official SKIMS campaign.

What remains is a public fashion comparison, not a confirmed personal feud. Fans can inspect the photographs themselves, but similar outfits do not establish who inspired whom, and neither woman's private intentions can be settled by an Instagram comment section.