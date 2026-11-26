Zyri, the voice behind Cartoon Network's Steven Universe, came out as transgender on 25 November, bringing renewed attention to the animated series' groundbreaking exploration of gender, sexuality and identity. Created by Rebecca Sugar, the cartoon challenged societal expectations through storytelling that resonated particularly strongly with LGBTQ+ audiences.

In a personal Substack letter, Zyri detailed her experiences as a child performer, her journey towards self-acceptance and the happiness she has found outside the entertainment industry's spotlight. Several themes explored in her announcement also feature prominently throughout the series.

Breaking LGBTQ+ Barriers

In the 2016 episode 'The Answer', Ruby and Sapphire defy Homeworld's rigid social hierarchy through their forbidden fusion, forming Garnet. Their relationship challenges a society that dictates an individual's purpose and relationships according to their assigned role.

Their love story culminates in 'Reunited' (2018), featuring a landmark same-sex wedding in children's animation. Even their wedding attire challenges traditional gender conventions, with Ruby wearing a dress and Sapphire wearing a suit.

Beyond announcing her identity, Zyri revealed that she had found the love of her life in a dear friend. The couple recently celebrated a year of being 'blissfully, joyously gay married', with Zyri crediting her wife's support and encouragement for helping her share her story publicly.

Challenging Gender Stereotypes

In 'Sadie's Song', Steven performs before an audience wearing a skirt, crop top and heels without his femininity becoming a source of ridicule. His compassion, emotional vulnerability and preference for peaceful resolutions also challenge conventional portrayals of male protagonists.

The series further explores gender through Stevonnie, the non-binary fusion of Steven and Connie. In 'Jungle Moon', Stevonnie casually shaves their facial hair, demonstrating how the cartoon incorporates gender diversity into everyday experiences without treating it as something unusual.

'Change Your Mind' and Identity

Perhaps the series' most powerful exploration of identity occurs in the 2019 episode 'Change Your Mind'. White Diamond repeatedly refuses to recognise Steven as an individual, insisting that he is his mother, Pink Diamond.

Convinced that Steven's appearance conceals Pink's identity, White Diamond forcibly removes his gemstone. Instead, Steven's Gem counterpart emerges, declaring, 'She's gone!'

His human and Gem halves subsequently reunite in an emotional embrace. Through a transgender lens, the sequence illustrates the importance of recognising individuals for who they are rather than imposing an identity upon them.

A similar sentiment emerges from Zyri's letter: 'the only thing that defines me is me'. She explained that accepting her identity represented a significant step towards reclaiming ownership of her life.

Self Discovery Beyond Expectations

Throughout the franchise, Steven struggles with the responsibilities attached to his mother's legacy. In the finale of Steven Universe Future, he leaves Beach City to discover who he is beyond his role as everyone's protector.

Zyri similarly explained that childhood stardom had blurred the boundaries between her personal and professional identities. Leaving Los Angeles allowed her to establish a life beyond the expectations associated with her career. She now hopes to return to performing while maintaining her privacy, expressing optimism about her future.

Celebrating Zyri's New Chapter

Despite previously having a complicated relationship with Steven Universe because of childhood fame, Zyri described the series as work she remains immensely proud of.

Cartoon Network also expressed its support, commenting, 'You are loved'. Zyri's announcement offers a real-world reminder of why the cartoon's exploration of identity, acceptance and personal autonomy remains culturally significant.