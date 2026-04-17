Meghan Trainer announced on Instagram that she canceled her entire Get In Girl tour over 'Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now.'

Why Did Trainer Cancer Her Tour?

The pop singer took to social media to share the news about the tour cancellation, apologising to fans who were looking forward to the shows.

'After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour,' she said.

According to PEOPLE, 'Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.'

'This is the right decision for my family and me right now. I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it, and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always.'

'It Feels Surreal. I've Dreamed About This for So long.'

'In January, Trainor welcomed her third child with husband Daryl Sabara via surrogate, sharing news of their growing family on social media. "We are over the moon in love with this precious girl," Trainer said. "Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all."'

Trainer also has two other kids aged five and two.

'It feels surreal. I've dreamed about this for so long, and now I'll look at her and still can't believe she's real,' Trainor, who welcomed daughter Mikey Moon on Jan. 18 via surrogate with husband Daryl Sabara, tells PEOPLE. 'My heart feels fuller than I ever knew it could.'

Where Would Have Trainer Stoped While on Her Tour?

Trainer was set to visit over 30 concert venues across America.

While Megan Trainer fans might not get a tour from her, but her seventh full-length album, "Toy With Me," releases on the 24th of April.

'We're going to be jumping, dancing. It's going to be a party, but it's a party for everyone, for kids, for adults, for grandparents. I love when I see grandparents in the crowd. I love when the dads sing every word. I go, 'Yeah, Dad.' It's my favorite.'

According to Variety, 'Trainor initially announced the "Get In Girl" tour last November and was set to kick it off on June 12 in Clarkston, Michigan. She had stops planned for New York City's Madison Square Garden and San Francisco's Chase Center, and was slated to wrap up the summer jaunt at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on August 15.'

'Some people online suspected that low ticket sales may partly be to blame for the cancellation, as seating maps from last month showed that most seats at some venues had not been purchased.'