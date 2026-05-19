Amazon's new hockey romance show, Off Campus, is based on Elle Kennedy's book series, which follows the hockey players of Briar University and their love lives.

Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and his friends each have their own romantic storylines in the books. The first season has already been released, with future seasons expected to adapt a different novel per season. One of Garrett's closest friends is John Logan, played by Antonio Cipriano.

Who Is Antonio Cipriano? Career and Background

Antonio Cipriano is a 26-year-old actor and singer. When he was in high school, he was involved in musical theatre and performed in the Michigan Opera Theatre Children's Chorus. The actor represented Michigan at the 2017 National High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as the 'Jimmy Awards'.

'I did the Jimmy Awards, and then things sort of started happening. I was like, "Okay. I feel like maybe I want to really do this. Things are working out. I could do this as a career,"' the actor told Pop Culturalist.

Cipriano later made his Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill in 2019, then went on to star in numerous TV series, including the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, A Week Away: The Series, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. He also appeared in HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls and Harlan Coben's Shelter.

Who Is Antonio Cipriano Dating?

Cipriano is currently in a relationship with artist Justine Verheul. In 2025, he and Verheul launched 'Might Be Smart Productions', which offers musical theatre masterclasses and performances.

The actor's goal for creating the company is 'to enable artists to find their inner voice and unlock a sense of empowerment though artistic expression and performance.'

Cipriano was also previously rumoured to have dated singer Renée Rapp from 2019 to 2021. They posted duets and shared some scenes in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Antonio Cipriano as John Logan in 'Off Campus'

In Off Campus, Cipriano plays John Logan, Garrett's best friend and right wing of the Briar Hawks hockey team. In the first season, Logan quietly develops feelings for Hannah (Ella Bright) but keeps them to himself.

Talking about playing his character, Cipriano told Deadline, 'For Logan, at least in this adaptation, he is a middle child, and I very much related to that, being a middle child myself. I know that dynamic and that almost "Namaste," keeping the energy, keeping the peace with the family and with friends. That middle child energy was very, very easy to tap into.'

We've found our Grace Ivers. Obsessed with our newest Briar U addition, India Fowler! pic.twitter.com/5uAd2Zq7kw — Off Campus (@offcampusonpv) April 30, 2026

In Elle Kennedy's book series, the next novel is The Mistake, which is Logan and Grace Ivers' (India Fowler) story. While the Season 2 leads have not yet been confirmed, Cipriano shared his excitement about potentially leading a future season of Off Campus.

'I love The Mistake. I think it's a great book. I think it's such a cute little rom-com-y moment, and I think the ending is so great. And I love the list. I'm just excited for all these small little things and the meeting scene. We don't know exactly what it's gonna look like, but whenever we hopefully get to that moment, that will be really exciting,' Cipriano told Deadline.