Clips purporting to capture the Avengers: Doomsday trailer shown at CinemaCon have spread rapidly across social media in recent weeks. However, much of the circulating material appears to be fan-made recreations or AI-generated, as Marvel has yet to release any official footage from the April 16 presentation.

Attendees at the Disney event in Las Vegas provided detailed descriptions that have fuelled ongoing discussion about what the full trailer contains and when it might appear publicly. The film itself is scheduled for cinemas on 18 December 2026.

CinemaCon Screening Sparks Widespread Interest

Disney unveiled the new trailer during its presentation to theatre owners at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans joined Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers to introduce the footage, which was played twice amid enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Reports indicate the segment generated significant excitement, with Downey promoting the project while wearing a Doctor Doom T-shirt. This marked one of the most substantial public previews of the multiverse saga's concluding chapter to date.

Descriptions Point to High-Stakes Multiversal Conflict

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According to those present, the trailer opens on the ruins of the X-Mansion, with Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier reacting to a bright light in the sky. He intones that 'Something's coming, something we may not be able to deter' and that an unthinkable decision lies ahead as mentioned in a Deadline article. Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom appears in hooded green garb and metal mask, his voice carrying a slight Eastern European accent as he addresses the threat.

Action sequences reportedly show Thor confronting Doom, only for the villain to stop an incoming attack with apparent ease. A standout moment as reported by Awards Radar features the return of Steve Rogers, played once more by Chris Evans. Thor reacts with disbelief as Rogers greets him with a simple 'Hey pal' before summoning Mjolnir, proving his worthiness anew.

Further scenes depict team-ups and crossovers involving the Fantastic Four, members of the Thunderbolts, Shang-Chi, Gambit, Namor's forces and Wakandan warriors uniting against the common danger. Mystique is said to morph into Yelena Belova in one sequence. These elements align with the film's positioning as a large-scale assembly of heroes from across the MCU and X-Men timelines.

Online Clips Prompt Fan Debate and Excitement

Platforms have seen a surge in reaction videos and breakdowns since the CinemaCon event. On X, @variety described the response in the room, noting that 'Robert Downey Jr. enters #CinemaCon to huge applause 'genuinely gave me goosebumps'.

Robert Downey Jr. enters #CinemaCon to huge applause ahead of the "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer world premiere, which finally unveils his Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. https://t.co/1tHtZEh7sF pic.twitter.com/MNuIH1oYtp — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2026

Similar enthusiasm has appeared in Instagram reels and TikTok analyses, though many users and commentators caution that purported leak videos circulating online are likely artificial or unauthorised recreations rather than authentic captures in an IGN article.

Scepticism has grown in some quarters over the lack of an immediate official release following the exclusive screening. While the descriptions have sustained interest, several observers noted that delaying the trailer may have allowed speculation to dominate and reduced some of the initial momentum generated at the event.

As reports from the screening continue to circulate and fan discussions evolve, attention now turns to when Marvel will choose to share the footage more widely. No official date has been confirmed, yet the detailed accounts have already set expectations high for the December release.