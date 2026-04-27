Kris Jenner was photographed leaving a Los Angeles spa on Friday, 26 April, as fresh reports claimed the 70‑year‑old reality star is 'mad as hell' about the results of her reported $100,000 facelift carried out last year.

The news came after unnamed sources alleged that Kris Jenner is deeply dissatisfied with the high-end cosmetic surgery she once proudly showcased. Almost a year on, the informant claimed, the so‑called 'six‑figure facelift' has not held up in the way she expected, leaving the self‑styled 'momager' privately comparing herself to famous friends who, in her view, fared better under the knife.

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Kris Jenner's Facelift Backlash After Early Praise

For context, the facelift in question is the same procedure that helped Kris Jenner briefly 'break the internet' in May 2025 when she stepped out in Paris and fans online mistook her for daughter Kim Kardashian.

At the time, the resemblance was so uncanny that Kim publicly backed the result, sharing a snap of their friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton in a T‑shirt reading 'I'll have what Kris Jenner is having' and adding the caption, '@chrisappleton1 me too babe!!!' on Instagram Stories.

This is what happens when u don’t want to age gracefully 👀



Kris Jenner’s desperate to look younger to the point where u can’t really fight what’s going to happen to ur face with age.



Temporary fixes don’t last long.I hope the pain was worth it,coz she looks older than before! https://t.co/TqxP9AeB2i pic.twitter.com/iT2WLGnUNy — Hanz (@fashionistaera) April 27, 2026

Page Six previously reported that Jenner turned to New York plastic surgeon Dr Steven M Levine, described in the piece as a 'facelift maestro,' to deliver what she called a long‑overdue refresh. Speaking to Vogue Arabia for its September 2025 issue, Kris said she chose to undergo another lift around 15 years after her previous one, explaining that she wanted to 'be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.'

Her stance on cosmetic work was blunt and unapologetic. 'Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself,' she told the magazine. She framed surgery as a personal choice rather than a moral issue, adding that if others preferred to age without interventions, they should feel free to do so, but that for her, 'this is aging gracefully. It's my version.'

Kris Jenner ‘mad as hell’ over $100K facelift ‘slipping’ — she desperately wants a ‘revision’: report https://t.co/uktleWISXV pic.twitter.com/J3WB7dKoKe — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2026

All of which makes the latest claims about regret more striking. A mole alleged that Jenner has been privately measuring her own results against those of actor friends Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin, who are said to have undergone their own procedures. According to the unnamed insider, Kris believes they 'both look so good' post‑op, whereas she feels her own facelift is already 'fading in comparison.'

The same source went further, insisting that Jenner's 'facelift is already slipping' and that the mother of six is now 'not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision done.'

So Kris Jenner supposedly spent around $150k on a facelift last year, and her face already looks like it’s starting to melt. Was that really worth it?



For that kind of money you’d expect results that last longer than a minute in good lighting. Instead i guess it just proves that… pic.twitter.com/zvhY9doAHx — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) March 16, 2026

None of this has been confirmed by Kris herself, her representatives or Dr Levine, and no medical evidence has been produced. For now, the allegations rest entirely on off‑the‑record briefings, so the claims should be treated with caution.

A Low‑Key Spa Visit As Questions Swirl Around Kris Jenner

Against that backdrop, Kris Jenner's latest outing was notably subdued. Photographs showed her leaving a Los Angeles spa and climbing into a waiting car, with the usually high‑glamour star choosing a deliberately low‑key look. She wore a brown hooded sweatshirt and oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses, with her signature cropped 'power bob' and what appeared to be a makeup‑free face.

Kris Jenner hits spa after reports she’s ‘mad as hell’ about $100K facelift https://t.co/3MksYijoKG pic.twitter.com/XBosk2fkgC — Page Six (@PageSix) April 27, 2026

There was no sign from Kris of the glossy red‑carpet persona that has become her brand. If she was rattled by the noise around her face, she did not say so. She kept her head down, climbed into the vehicle, and left. No comment has been issued from her camp in response to the reports, and Dr Levine has not spoken publicly about her case.

That silence leaves a gap into which plenty of speculation is now pouring. The Kardashian‑Jenner family has long built a global following on the promise of access and candour, from televised surgeries to frank interviews about beauty standards. Yet they also stage‑manage their images with forensic care, deciding exactly when and how to address physical changes in public.

Rumors say Kris Jenner's facelift cost over $150K.

According to a plastic surgeon, there are three huge potential complications: nerve injury, the incision opening up, and bleeding.



A small price to pay to remain eternally youthful! pic.twitter.com/gELRK3VZz3 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 11, 2025

Kris Jenner, in particular, has turned her appearance into a form of professional armour. As the driving force behind the family's business empire and a central figure on The Kardashians, her face is as much a commercial asset as a personal concern. When she told Vogue Arabia she simply wanted to feel like the 'best version' of herself, it was less a confession than a mission statement.

The suggestion that a $100,000 facelift could be 'slipping' within a year plays into a broader unease about what extreme cosmetic intervention can realistically deliver, even for the ultra‑rich and well-connected. If a surgeon touted as a 'facelift maestro' cannot freeze time for the world's most famous matriarch, then the fantasy that money guarantees permanent perfection starts to look threadbare.

I’ve seen a lot of plastic surgery and none of it takes this many years off Kris Jenner is another good example of someone who’s been replaced she is 70 years old and now she looks 25. plastic surgery cannot do miracles like that. That’s not Kris nope pic.twitter.com/ScgRF6pYt4 — Timberlarkfern 🐸🇺🇸🇫🇷 7/11.7/17🕳️🐇 (@VKfern1960) April 21, 2026

None of that is to say Kris Jenner's surgery has objectively failed. In public photographs from January and March 2026, shared on her own Instagram, she appears smooth‑skinned, tightly contoured, and unmistakably camera‑ready. The unhappiness described by the sources, if accurate, is more about internal comparison and relentless self‑scrutiny than any obvious collapse of results.

Until Jenner herself addresses the rumours, the truth of how she feels about her face will remain guesswork, filtered through anonymous sources and long‑lens shots of spa exits.