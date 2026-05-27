Fans are circulating Instagram photos showing Lisa alongside an unidentified man, sparking renewed discussion across social media platforms. The posts began circulating online as attention continues to build around Lisa's upcoming FIFA World Cup-related appearance, which has drawn significant interest across global fan communities.

The images, which appear to have been taken in a backstage or production-related setting, prompted speculation about the man's identity, with users attempting to determine whether he is part of her professional team or support staff.

The content was widely shared through fan accounts on Instagram, TikTok and X, where users examined the visuals frame by frame. In one image, Lisa appears in a candid moment in which a man is seen assisting or carrying her, leading to questions about whether the interaction is linked to backstage activity or performance preparations.

Who Is Wonjae?

The man being referenced in the circulating discussions has been identified by some fan communities as Wonjae, although there has been no official confirmation from Lisa's representatives. Wonjae is widely recognised by fans as a long-time member of her professional support team. Reports and fan accounts suggest he has worked with the singer since her time under YG Entertainment and has remained involved throughout parts of her solo career.

He is frequently seen during travel schedules, rehearsals and production-related activities, where he is understood to assist with logistics, coordination and backstage management. His consistent presence across public appearances has led fans to recognise him as part of her wider management and support circle.

However, fans have also noted that Lisa's more publicly recognised manager in recent years has been Alice Kang, who has appeared alongside the singer during several international schedules and solo promotions.

Why Is It Trending?

The images have gained traction largely due to Lisa's global popularity, with the BLACKPINK member remaining one of the most widely followed K-pop idols on social media. As a result, even brief or candid Instagram Story uploads tend to generate immediate attention and widespread re-posting across fan communities.

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The discussion has also been shaped by wider K-pop fandom culture, where public interest in artists' personal lives, including dating speculation, often becomes a recurring point of engagement. In many cases, interactions involving idols and unfamiliar male figures are quickly scrutinised online, with fans attempting to interpret situations from limited visual information.

In addition, BLACKPINK's position as one of the most internationally visible K-pop groups has contributed to heightened sensitivity within its global fanbase. As the group has expanded beyond the traditional K-pop industry into mainstream global pop culture, online reactions to personal or candid moments have often extended beyond music-focused discussion, drawing broader attention and debate across social platforms.

Fans React As Instagram Photos Of Lisa

Online reactions have been divided, with users taking to TikTok and Instagram to comment on the circulating images and Lisa's recent post.

On TikTok, one user commented, 'who is the man?', as discussion continued over the identity of the unidentified figure seen alongside Lisa.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, attention shifted to the final slide of her post, where users reacted in real time. One comment read, 'LAST SLIDE???', while another asked, 'who's carrying her...'. A separate comment added, 'bro is jealous or what', reflecting ongoing curiosity across fan discussions.

As of now, Lisa has not publicly commented on the circulating images or the identity of the man seen in the posts.