Kimberly Guilfoyle is facing a federal court battle in Kentucky after Republican donor Eric Deters disputed claims by the former US ambassador to Greece and her legal team that he owed her approximately $150,000 (€136,900 and £114,300).

Federal court records show that the defendants filed a notice of removal on Wednesday, 25 November, moving the lawsuit to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

The legal dispute follows Guilfoyle's resignation on 13 October at the White House's request, following reports alleging improper conduct before and during her diplomatic tenure.

Deters, a former lawyer and unsuccessful Kentucky gubernatorial candidate, alleges defamation, false light invasion of privacy and breach of contract. Guilfoyle's lawyers, Jesse Binnall and David M. Schwartz, and their respective legal practices are also named as defendants.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Disputed Financial Dealings Take Centre Stage

Originally filed on 15 October in Kenton Circuit Court, the lawsuit stems from competing accounts of financial arrangements between Guilfoyle and Deters before her diplomatic appointment.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on messages allegedly exchanged between the pair, including a purported request on 3 July 2025 for $100,000 (€91,300 and £76,200) to pay an American Express bill.

Guilfoyle's legal representatives challenged the authenticity of the messages and maintained that Deters owed her money for speaking engagements and other services undertaken before her appointment.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Deters alleges in his complaint that a Wall Street Journal reporter informed him that Guilfoyle and her lawyers had described him as a 'known blackmailer'.

Deters rejects the accusation, maintains that the messages are genuine and says he has never been accused of or charged with blackmail.

The Daily Mail reportedly placed the total payments Deters made to Guilfoyle for appearances at his Freedom Fest events over several years at $300,000 (€273,800 and £228,600).

Some of those events were also attended by Donald Trump Jr., Guilfoyle's former fiancé.

Deters further alleges that Guilfoyle breached an agreement under which she would help him establish contact with members of the Trump administration regarding a legal matter.

He is seeking compensation for alleged reputational damage, emotional distress and humiliation.

Guilfoyle Defends Her Reputation After Diplomatic Exit

The lawsuit represents a further legal challenge for Guilfoyle following her departure from Athens amid allegations of improper conduct, which she has denied.

During a White House briefing on 13 October, then-press secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed that the administration had asked Guilfoyle to resign.

Guilfoyle subsequently announced her resignation, rejected the allegations against her and reaffirmed her commitment to President Donald Trump.

'I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service,' Guilfoyle wrote in a statement published on X.

She also thanked Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlighted her diplomatic work in Greece and pledged continued support for the president.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News presenter, began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. The couple became engaged in 2020 before subsequently separating without marrying.

The civil lawsuit now places their former associate's disputed financial arrangements and allegations of reputational damage before a federal court.

Guilfoyle and her legal representatives have previously denied wrongdoing.

The removal of the case from state court to federal court is a procedural development and does not constitute a judicial determination of the merits of the lawsuit.

The competing allegations, including the authenticity of the disputed messages and the claimed outstanding financial obligations, remain unresolved.